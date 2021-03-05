KALISPELL — Wrestling on its home mats, Kalispell Flathead jumped out to the team lead at the State AA wrestling tournament Friday.
The Braves amassed 135 points through the quarterfinal round on the first day of the two-day tournament. They have a team-best eight semifinalists and hold a 21-point lead over Billings Senior (114) after leading by just 5.5 points when the morning session was finished.
"I think we put ourselves in a really good spot," Flathead coach Jeff Thompson said after the morning session. "We predicted Senior to be up by 15 or 20 after this round. We’re very fortunate to be in the lead because we won some really close matches and had some toss-up matches. I'm proud of our young guys. They battled it out."
Great Falls came on strong in the night session to rank third with 103 points and six semifinalists. Butte also six semifinalists and is fourth with 96 points Billings West is fifth with 89.5 points and seven semifinalists.
"It's our first tournament of the year for all these guys, but they know to take it one match at a time and focus on the now," Butte coach Cory Johnston said. "Our kids are showing they're wrestling hard and want to go as far as they can go. You want to win them all, but it's not super realistic."
Billings Senior has qualified five wrestlers to the semifinals. Helena Capital has four, while Billings Skyview and Belgrade have three apiece. Missoula Big Sky and Missoual Sentinel have qualified two, while Bozeman Gallatin, Bozeman High, Great Falls CMR and Kalispell Glacier each have one.
"Everybody’s fighting. We’re just doing our best that we can. That’s all we can ask out of them," Billings Senior coach Josh Beeman said. "It’s a weird year, so asking everybody to come out here and wrestle as hard as they can, it’s a challenge, but it is what it is. Just like everybody, we’re left in a fight and a tight race, that’s exactly what it is."
Quarterfinal upsets
There were six upsets in the quarterfinals as 52 wrestlrers qualified for the semifinals.
Flathead freshman Logan Stansberry was the only wrestler to put together back-to-back upsets in the first session, making the semifinals as a No. 6 seed. In the quarterfinals, he scored an 8-7 win over Butte's Kyler Raiha, the West's No. 2 seed, by scoring a takedown with 55 seconds left to complete his comeback from a 6-4 deficit.
Stansberry had separated his left shoulder in a loss to Raiha earlier in the season, forcing him to sit out over a month. He wrestled only four regular-season matches and hadn’t wrestled since that injury until the first round at state, when he opened with a pin in 3:24 against Great Falls High's Peyton Scofield, the East's No. 3 seed, for the lone 6-3 upset in the first session.
"I kind of surprised myself," Stansberry said. "I didn't know if I could win this, but I knew I had to go for it. I think he got gassed and I just had better cardio than him. Definitely the crowd helped. I think we have quite an advantage just because we're here. Tomorrow's going to be tough, but it helps me a lot to get these wins today."
Bozeman Gallatin junior Felix Petersen matched Stansberry in the late session, making the semifinals as a No. 6 seed at 152. He scored pins over No. 3 Gavin Vetter of Butte in the first round and No. 2 Blake Jolma of Missoula Sentinel in the second round.
Two quarterfinal upsets came in the 145-pound bracket. Missoula Sentinel junior Jesse Horner, a No. 3 seed, scored a pin in 3:10 against No. 2 Jaron Roberts of Billings Skyview to advance to the semifinals for the first time in his third trip to state.
"I was feeling pretty energetic," said Horner, whose teammate Zac Crews made the 205 semifinals as a No. 2 seed in his first high school wrestling season. "My first match, I was really excited to go out there and had that anxiety a little bit. I was really able to just calm down and focus my second match. My mentality is something I've been working on, trying to keep my mind right."
Horner will face Great Falls High's Irish Furthmyre, who pulled off the first session's lone upset of a No. 1 wrestler, Flathead's Cade Troupe, by scoring all five third-quarter points for an 8-7 decision. Another No. 1 fell when Billings Senior's Caleb Murch (160), a No. 5 seed, scored a 6-1 decision against No. 1 seed Cameron Savaria of Billings Skyview.
Helena Capital's Hunter Rahn (113) made it through as a No. 3 seed with a quarterfinal win over No. 2 Josh Melton of Kalispell Glacier.
"He's wrestled that kid five times, and this is his second win," Capital coach Jeff Mahan said of Rahn. "It was another really good match, and he wrestled really well. For Hunter, it's good for him to win it. Now the pressure is off because he knows he's going to be a state placer, and now he can just go out and let it go where it goes."
Billings Skyview's Dillen Barrington also scored a 3-over-2 upset win over Belgrade's Xaden Cunningham in a chippy quarterfinal, 13-9.
State champs still alive
Eleven of the 12 wrestlers who’ve won a state championship are still in contention for another title.
Missoula Big Sky senior Hunter Meinzen (160) is two wins away from his third consecutive championship. He's one of two Big Sky qualifiers along with sopomore Izzy Moreno, who took fifth last year and is seeking his first title.
Great Falls High senior Ethan Deroche (285) is also into the semifinals as he chases title No. 3, as is fellow senior Elijah Davis (205). Davis and Helena Capital's Noah Kovick, a prior champ at 182, could meet in the finals.
At 120, Kalispell Glacier’s Teegan Vasquez and Billings Skyview’s Hunter Ketchem will face off in one semifinal.
Billing West’s Jesse Aarness (126), Helena Capital’s Carson DesRosier (138), Bozeman’s Avery Allen (145), Billings West's Drake Rhodes (152) and Billings Senior's Thomas Klepps (17) all made the semifinals looking for title No. 2.
The lone champ to not qualify was Great Falls CMR’s Colton Martello, a No. 7 seed at 145. He lost to Butte’s Anthony Liva, a No. 2 seed, in the most entertaining 2-vs-7 match in the first round. Liva scored a 4-2 sudden victory and then beat Belgrade’s Oden Currier, a prior state runner-up in Class A, by a major decision in the quarterfinals.
"There's not a tougher route you can go than that," Johnston said.
