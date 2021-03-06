KALISPELL — Kalispell Flathead’s coaches all pitched in to hold up one of their assistant coaches in a horizontal pose as he held the first-place trophy at the State AA wrestling tournament Saturday.
It drew laughs and smiles all around when the delicate balancing act was pulled off. It was a light-hearted celebration to cap a hard-fought battle as the Braves toughed out the state championship in a heated challenge on their home mat.
“This says a lot about our Flathead family,” Braves coach Jeff Thompson said of winning state. “Being at home, being able to wrestle on our own mat, I think you can sense that. These kids love each other. They train together each and every day. It’s been a very challenging year, but we really focused on peaking at the main event, and we had 22 of our 23 kids win a match, which is so rare.”
The Braves scored 247 points and needed every one of those points to eek out a win over Billings Senior. The Broncs were right behind with 239.5 points, while defending champ Great Falls High finished a distant third with 192 points.
Flathead had one individual champion, and that win gave the Braves some breathing room against Senior, which lost both of its finals matches, including one to Flathead's crosstown rival, Kalispell Glacier.
“I had butterflies in my stomach all afternoon,” Thompson said. “Senior was coming back strong, and we knew we’d have to win some key matches, and that one in the finals really secured it.”
The 7.5-point margin of victory is the smallest since the 2000 championship was decided by three points.
"It feels like we tried as hard as we could," Billings senior coach Josh Beeman said. "It was fun to watch. We had a lot of heartbreak this morning and last night. It was a whole lot of fun watching all the grit that they had when they fought back today.
"We lost some close matches and tough ones, but they persevered and showed a whole lot of resilience today. It was impressive to watch the big deficit they had close down to seven points at the end of the night. It was really fun to be a part of."
Billings West finished fourth with 186 points and just missed out on its first team trophy since 1995 despite a furious comeback with seven finalists and three winners. Butte was fifth with 147 points.
Flathead completed a sweep of the state titles as it won the first-ever girls wrestling state tournament last month. This is the first state title for the boys wrestling team since 2018, it's their third in five years and it gives them 10 championships, the third most in Class AA history.
“With our girls winning state two weeks ago and the boys putting the nail in the coffin, it says a lot about the dedication of the program,” Thompson said. “We’re just so dang proud of this team and how far we’ve come and the adversity we’ve gone through this year with COVID. It’s a very special moment.”
3-peat club
Missoula Big Sky senior Hunter Meinzen capped his standout high school career with his third consecutive state championship. He scored a 5-1 decision over Flathead sophomore Noah Poe-Hatten to avenge his only loss this season. He'll be wrestling at high school nationals later this spring, he said.
“There’s no words to describe it,” Meinzen said of being a 3-time champ. “I wish everybody could have this sort of feeling. I don’t know, I can’t explain it other than that. It hasn’t sunk in yet.”
Great Falls High senior Ethan Deroche also completed a 3-peat with his third straight crown. He had one of only two pins in the championship round, needing just 1:23 to beat Billings West’s Jadyn Hoff.
"I feel like my mind is just going everywhere at the moment," Deroche said. "I’m very happy right now, and I just can’t wait (to see) what next year holds for me."
Helena Capital senior Noah Kovick backed up his words that he would prevent Great Falls High senior Elijah Davis from winning a third title in a row. Kovick added a second title to the 182-pound crown he won last year by scoring a 5-1 decision over Davis in the finals, executing the rides on top and leg rides he wanted.
“It’s awesome,” Kovick said. “I bumped up to wrestle him. I didn’t want to wrestle the same kids I did last year and I beat the crap out of and walked my way to a state title, I wanted to earn it, I wanted to have a challenge. So I came to challenge the two-time defending state champ, and I proved myself today.”
4-peat on the horizon?
Kalispell Glacier sophomore Teegan Vasquez is halfway to a four-peat as he earned his second title in as many years. He picked up an 8-0 major decision over Billings Senior’s Jalen Vladic in the 120-pound final.
It was an emotional win for him as he wanted to win for his late friend, Maverick Bench, a 9-year-old boy who died of aplastic anemia, a rare blood disorder, near the start of the season. Vasquez even posed with his first-place medal while holding a Captain America shield, one of Bench’s favorite superheroes.
“This one means a lot,” Vasquez said. “It was definitely a little bit more because we had Maverick pass away, so I was wrestling for him because he was like a little brother to me, came to club a few years ago and got to know him and his family and they let me kind of be a big brother for that little guy.”
Bozeman sophomore Avery Allen followed suit by making it two titles in two years as he chases a 4-peat. He needed just 2:13 to pin Great Falls High’s Irish Furthmyre at 145 pounds for the first pin in the finals.
"I just know that everyone’s tough and you got to respect everyone," Allen said in regards to moving up a weight class but still dominating. "Same thing, it’s just another wrestling match, so wrestle the same every time."
Billings West freshman Keyan Hernandez has a longer road to go, but he came into high school hoping to win four titles and started his career by grabbing the 103-pound championship. He rolled to an 8-0 major decision against Butte’s Trey Whitlock.
"When my dad was a freshman, he didn’t win his freshman year, so I wanted to redeen his loss, so that just gave me motivation," said Hernandez, whose father, Jeremy Hernandez, is the head coach. "I’ve been working hard since the beginning of the year, and I think I showed I deserved that championship."
Billings West sophomore Jesse Aarness had his hopes of a 4-peat dashed when he lost to Kalispell Flathead sophomore Ethan Freund at 126 pounds. Freund scored a 5-3 sudden victory that led to the gym erupting with cheers and helping Flathead seal the team title.
It was Freund’s first time at state in Montana after his family moved from Washington because of COVID so that he could attend in-person classes, he said.
“I’m the new kid here at Flathead, and when I win and I have all these new kids that I call my best friends now behind my back and to celebrate with them, it was really cool,” Freund said.
Repeat offenders
Helena Capital junior Carson DesRosier rebounded from a disappointing runner-up finish in 2020 to add the 138-pound title to the 120-pound one he won in 2019. He did so by tallying a 3-1 decision over Billings West senior RJ Lowdog.
"It feels amazing. You can’t get used to this feeling at all. It’s just an amazing feeling," said DesRosier, who hopes to wrestle in college and can show his potential by continuing to win at state. "To put in all that work all year, and then for it to be this big of a reward, it’s amazing.
Billings West junior Drake Rhodes also bounced back from a runner-up finish in 2020 after winning the 113-pound title in 2019. He added the 152-pound crown to his collection with a 7-2 decision over Flathead junior Fin Nadeau, who lost in the finals for the third time in three years.
"It was definitely hard losing last year," Rhodes said. "Seeing a lot of my teammates lose, I know what they’re going through. It just takes a lot of hard work to get back to be the best. But it was definitely fun and exciting."
Billings Senior's Thomas Klepps watched his brother win four state titles, and while he couldn't replicate that, he keeped improving and ended his high school career on top with his second title in as many years. He did so by earning an 11-4 win over Great Falls High’s Brendan Lockart at 170.
"It feels pretty good because growing up, he was like a good wrestler always, but I was going like 1-32 every season, like not winning many matches," Klepps said. "Then freshman year, didn’t place. The year after that, sophomore year, I took sixth. Then I came in last year and won it and won it this year too, so it feels pretty good to climb like that."
In terms of those improvements, he said: "I got so much better at wrestling, I got better technique that I knew if I went out there and just wrestled to my ability, I could get it done."
First-timers
Missoula Big Sky sophomore Izzy Moreno was determined to finish on top after placing fifth last year, and he won the 132-pound title with a 10-3 decision over Flathead junior Asher Kemppainen.
“It’s unbelievable,” Moreno said after an emotional hug with his father and coach, Rick Moreno. “I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little kid. I’ve always wanted to be a four-time high school state champion. Last year didn’t go my way, but I made sure this year did.”
To even get to the final, Moreno had to rally for maybe the most dramatic win in the semifinal round. He erased a five-point deficit in the third period, including two near fall points out of a referee's position in the final four seconds of the third period, and then won in sudden victory.
“I just believed in myself, believed in my heart, my mindset, my training, everything I’ve put in. In my head, I was telling myself, there’s no way I’m losing this match, and I just kept on going,” said Moreno, who has overcome Type 1 diabetes to excel on the mat.
Billings West junior Jase Van Pelt captured his first state title by toughing out a 4-2 decision against Belgrade sophomore Colton Gutenberger at 113 pounds.
"This year, I worked my butt off and I’ve been working for this my entire high school career, and I finally got it ,so it’s feels really nice," Van Pelt said. "Last year, I let people get into my head and I wasn’t really working hard, that’s the reason I lost. This year, I told myself I’m not going to let anything hold me back no matter what and I was going to take that to state and win."
Great Falls High senior Liam Swanson was focused in on winning his first state title in his last go-around, and he pulled that off with a 16-3 major decision against Billings West sophomore Chris Garcia at 182 pounds.
"It was surreal to go out having everyone watch me because they’re such a great support system, the coaches, my partners and everything," Swanson said. "When that buzzer went off, it was an overabundance of joy, and I was just so happy, and I knew all the work just paid off so much.
"I knew that everyone was going to be good competition, but I felt like I was the best, and I had that confidence, and it just showed, and I performed."
Of note, Felix Petersen became Bozeman Gallatin's first-ever state placer by taking fourth at 152 pounds. The former Bozeman High wrestler is now a three-time state placer.
