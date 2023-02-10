BILLINGS — It's been three years since Class AA has crowned a four-time state champion and seven years since a Class AA wrestling team has completed a 3-peat.
But if Friday was any indication, Class AA will have a couple of new four-time state champions on Saturday and Kalispell Flathead will finish off its quest to become the first Class AA wrestling team to 3-peat since Great Falls High in 2014-2016.
In terms of Kalispell Glacier's Teegan Vasquez and Bozeman's Avery Allen, a pair of three-time Class AA state champions, everything went according to plan on the opening day of All-Class State Wrestling at the Metra in Billings, as each pinned their way to the semifinals for a fourth straight year.
Vasquez, who is wrestling in the 132-pound weight class, pinned Kael Dixon of Great Falls CMR in just 11 seconds in his first match. The Glacier senior followed it up with a win by fall over Capital's Cash Corbally in 2:21.
"I'm feeling really great right now," Vasquez said. "I'm pressing really good and my mindset is getting that quick pin award."
Vasquez took home quick pin honors as a freshman at the All-Class State Wrestling tournament in 2020 and doing it again would be a fitting way to cap a historic career.
"I wish I would have gotten that (second pin) in the first period," he said. "But man, I'm still shooting for it and that's given me another goal to shoot for. We were talking about it and if (I'm) going to get four, I might as well go out in style."
Up next for Vasquez will be Gage Clothier, a sophomore from Great Falls. He's the No. 2 seed from the Eastern AA. The No. 1 seed from the Eastern AA, freshman Jace Komac, also of Great Falls High, could follow.
Bozeman's Allen also took care of business in short order on Friday, maybe even shorter than he'd like as he pinned Luke Widman of Missoula Sentinel (1:22) and Ethan Stewart of CMR in 1:38.
"It feels great," Allen said of reaching the semifinals again. "I'm trying to just experience every moment right now as best I can and live it up because I know I only have two matches left in my high school career."
Allen is also two wins away from an achievement four years in the making.
"It's crazy," he said. "I've been waiting for it since my freshman year. I had a really tough bracket full of tough kids and I knew that was going to be toughest. Once I got that, I knew it was going to be a lot of work through my senior year to get it done and it's just a weird feeling that this is the last (tournament) I'll get to wrestle in this arena."
In the team race, Flathead has a narrow 5.5-point lead over Billings West (150.5-145) in large part due to 11 Braves advancing to the semifinals. Flathead will have at least one finalist as 170-pounders Anders and Gunnar Thompson will square off in the semifinals on Saturday.
Anders Thompson made the finals last season and will look to make a return trip. He will need to knock off his teammate in order to do it, but the Braves also have Diesel Thompson (103), William Barnes (120), Aiden Downing (126), Dane Lake (138), Logan Stransberry (145) Cade Troupe (152), Gabe lake (162), Noah Poe-Hatten (182) and Sawyer Troupe (205) aiming for a berth in the finals.
"With our boys pushing 11 to the semifinals," Flathead head coach Jeff Thompson said. "That's an outstanding day for the Flathead crew. I'm really impressed with how we are wrestling right now. We just have the foot on the gas and are finding ways to win. Our goal was 10 so we are right where we need to be."
The Braves built their lead on bonus points too and almost all of their victories were by fall, technical fall or major decision.
"We had a lot of matches that we considered 50/50 (in the quarterfinals)," Thompson said. "And we ended up pulling all of those out. That was a great round for us and you could just tell that they wanted it. Sometimes, that's just what it is. Having that heart, that drive and finding ways to win. Will Barnes was down and battled back to get a win. Aiden Downing lost to his opponent just a few weeks ago and got a major for the team. Dane Lake lost in the blood round and won a great 1-0 match. So we're excited and we'll see where the chips fall."
Billings West trails by 5.5 points and is still clearly within striking distance despite advancing six to the semifinals compared to 11 for Flathead. Yet, one reason for that was a bevy of pins on the first day including 17 in the first round.
All three of the Golden Bears reigning state champions advanced led by Keyan Hernandez, who is looking to become a three-time state champ. Sophomore Zach Morse (113) and Jesse Aarness (138) are also looking to defend titles, while freshman Makael Aguayo (103) will compete in the semifinals along with Chris Garcia (182) and Solomon Stortz (205).
"It's still early," Billings West head coach Jeremy Hernandez said. "We were winning the first round but fell back a little bit after (the quarterfinals) after taking some tough losses, but there's a lot of wrestling left and we are happy where we're at. We just need to make sure we push our guys through to the finals."
Other teams that are in the team trophy mix are Billings Senior (3rd, 93) and Helena Capital (4th, 90.5). Both are after sending six wrestlers to the semifinals, and for CHS it's a number that includes defending state champion (285 pounds) Talon Marsh. CMR has four and Great Falls High has three. The Bison are in fifth with 84.5 points, while Butte has 76 and Great Falls CMR has 72.
Marsh and fellow state champion Mason Christian of Butte both advanced to the 285-pound semifinals, setting up a possible state championship rematch. Class AA is also set to have a battle of champions at 138 pounds between Aarness and Carter Schmidt of Belgrade, who also reached the semifinals again.
Mason Gutenberger of Belgrade is looking to win another title (126 pounds) and took care of business on Friday as did Izzy Moreno a former state champion at 160 pounds. Paolo Salminen made it back to the semifinals and will be looking to win another title although the second and third-place finishers from last season — Anders Thomson and Conner Kovick (Capital) are still in the bracket at 170.
Defending 205-pound state champion Brendan Lockart won twice by fall on Friday and is yet another looking to repeat on Saturday night.
The semifinals matches are set to begin at 9:20 a.m Saturday in the Metra. Finals night will start at 4 p.m.
