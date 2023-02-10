BILLINGS — It's been three years since Class AA has crowned a four-time state champion and seven years since a Class AA wrestling team has completed a 3-peat.

But if Friday was any indication, Class AA will have a couple of new four-time state champions on Saturday and Kalispell Flathead will finish off its quest to become the first Class AA wrestling team to 3-peat since Great Falls High in 2014-2016.

