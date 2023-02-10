BILLINGS — A red, white and black wave overtook First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and the 5,131 fans Friday at the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament.

The defending State B boys champion Huntley Project Red Devils scored 103 points to grab the first-day lead over Western B-C divisional winner Three Forks, which had 77.5 points. Eureka was sitting in third with 65 points.

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

Tags

Load comments