BILLINGS — A red, white and black wave overtook First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and the 5,131 fans Friday at the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament.
The defending State B boys champion Huntley Project Red Devils scored 103 points to grab the first-day lead over Western B-C divisional winner Three Forks, which had 77.5 points. Eureka was sitting in third with 65 points.
While he was happy with the lead, Project coach Tim Kaczmarek said his team still had work to do and things to improve on Saturday. The semifinal and consolation quarterfinal matches begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and the championship finals are slated to start at approximately 4 p.m.
“We are battling,” said Kaczmarek. “We have to come out and put the pedal down instead of waiting to feel people out.
“We just need to keep winning matches and get bonus points, pins, major decisions and tech falls.”
The Red Devils placed seven in the semifinals in Baylor Burton (103), Gavin Nedens (120), Cooper Lane (132), Hayden Ramaeker (138), Tucker Kaczmarek (145), Wylee Lindeen (160), and Garrett Sholley (170).
After his quarterfinal win, Burton drank a glass of chocolate milk. He said he hadn’t been able to enjoy milk lately as he was watching his weight. And the chocolate milk hit the spot he explained.
“It feels great. It feels really good,” Burton, a sophomore, said. “I’m done for the day and got a win. I got to drink some milk to refuel and I’m going to get ready for tomorrow.”
Burton said he planned on enjoying some more chocolate milk later Friday evening to help him power his way through Saturday. He thought the Red Devils were performing well.
“We are wrestling very well,” he said. “We took all 16 to state and everyone wrestled well at divisionals. This is where it pays off. We are looking to go back-to-back for the team title. I can’t wait for tomorrow.”
Tucker Kaczmarek, an eighth-grader who competes at 145 pounds, was enjoying his time at the tourney after winning both of his matches by major decision, 17-7 and 13-4 to move into the semis.
“It’s fun and fun to compete at state,” he said. “It’s a different environment than any other tournament I’ve been to.”
Tucker Kaczmarek explained that the competition in the Red Devils practice room has made himself and all of his teammates better.
“My teammates are pushing me every day and I’m getting better every day,” Kaczmarek said of the reasons for his success. “Everyone pushes each other in practices and makes everyone better.”
Three Forks senior Brayden Linville (113) is halfway home to his third state championship after winning by pin in 18 seconds and 5 minutes.
“I did well in neutral and didn’t allow my legs to get touched and when they did I worked on getting back into position or scoring,” Linville explained of his strategy Friday.
Linville said the Wolves are still in the hunt for the state title but have work to do. The Wolves have six in the semifinals in: Brummie Boggus (103), Linville (113), Cole Rogers (120), Chase Kirkland (132), Levi Wagner (138) and Dylan Kamps (145).
“Everybody is ready to go,” Linville said. “There are a few thing that have to go right for us to win a state title, but every one of us, the parents, and coaches believe we can win a state title and beat the odds.”
Three Forks junior Cole Rogers, a state champion last year for the Wolves, advanced to the semifinals after winning with two pins (1:04 and 5:53).
“We all have individual goals and a team goal to win that title,” said Rogers. “As a team everyone is rallying around and pushing for it.
“It was good to take care of business last weekend (at divisionals). We ran away with it and it felt good and a lot of kids wrestled good. We had a great weekend and we are trying to do the same this weekend.”
Eureka will have a pair of cousins battling it out for a spot in the finals at 113 pounds. Timothy Schmidt won both of his matches by pin (2:00 and 2:40) and will face his cousin and teammate Blake Lancaster in the semifinals. Lancaster advanced with a 7-0 decision and 11-0 major decision.
Lancaster was a state placer last season at 103 pounds and Schmidt was the 113-pound divisional titlist this year.
“It will be a long match and will be tough,” Lancaster, a junior said about his match with his cousin. “He’s pretty good.”
Lancaster said he’ll focus on “working hard and having fun and won’t worry about it.”
“It kind of sucks,” said Schmidt, a freshman, about wrestling his cousin in the semis. “It’s just another match I guess. It’s a win-win either way — whatever happens.”
Both cousins think Eureka can maintain its grip on third place.
“Hopefully we’ll bring back a third place,” said Lancaster. “We gotta win. We are really young, so we are hopeful for next year.”
“We definitely can (take third). We just have to wrestle hard,” added Schmidt.
Red Lodge junior Stran Lytton defeated the top-seed from the Western B-C, John Waterbury of Plains-Hot Springs, with a fall in 2:59 to move into the semifinals.
“You know what, I’m going to keep my mind focused on the next match,” said Lytton of defeating a No. 1 seed. “I feel great about it, but the Red Lodge program teaches humility. I’ll keep moving forward and wish the best of luck to my next opponent.”
Lytton won his first match by fall in 1:51. He’ll face Project’s Lane, a two-time state champ, in the semifinals. Lytton said he is 0-2 vs. Lane this season.
“I’m just going to give it everything I’ve got and leave it all out there,” said Lytton.
By reaching the semifinals, Lytton is guaranteed to be a state placer for the first time in his career.
“It feels amazing,” Lytton said.
Nate Blodnick of Anaconda is hoping to bookend his career with state titles. Blodnick won the 103-pound title at Metra as a freshman. He was third at 113 pounds as a sophomore when the tourney was held in Shelby, and was second last year as a junior at 103 pounds.
Blodnick reached the 126-pound semifinals with a pin at 1:39 in the first round and a 6-2 decision in the quarterfinals.
“It’s exciting. It’s something I have been looking forward to,” he said of wrestling at the Metra during his senior season.
Blodnick, who is the No. 2 seed from the West, is confident as he prepares to meet Logan VanDyke of Conrad in the semifinals.
“I just have to wrestle my match and stay in control,” he said. “I believe I’m the person to beat in the weight class and if I control the match, nobody can beat me.”
Overall, Blodnick is hoping to be standing atop the podium once again Saturday night.
“It’s been a journey and I’m hoping to get the ending I’ve wanted,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been good on my feet the first two matches. I’ve gotten really good takedowns and am wrestling good.”
Shepherd junior Tyler Niles was a state finalist last year at 138 pounds and has put himself in position to reach the finals again with a semifinal berth at 145 pounds.
Niles won his first match by pin in 1:25 and claimed a 13-8 decision in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals.
Niles, who finished sixth as a freshman at 132 pounds, said “I’ve opened it up a lot since the beginning of this year. … I’ve started using a lot more moves and not being as much of a defensive wrestler and I’ve been working to get the point instead of waiting for the points to come to me.”
Glasgow’s Mason Donaldson is in the semifinals at 170 pounds after a forfeit victory and a 7-5 decision. Donaldson was the Eastern B-C titlist. This is the first year the senior will be a state placer.
“I’ve been working for it for a while, so it feels good,” Donaldson, who has qualified for state all four years of his career, said.
Donaldson credited his recent run of success to “being smart on my feet and not putting myself in any risky situations.”
In the battle for the Class C team trophy, Superior leads Fort Benton 35-30.
Chinook has 18 points and five-time defending State C champion Circle has 16. Big Sandy and Cascade are tied with 13 points.
“It’s going to be tough for us,” said Fort Benton coach Colby Cline of winning the State C team title. “Something will have to go our way or go against them for us to beat them (Superior).”
Fort Benton has two wrestlers in the semifinals in Trevor O’Hara (113) and Nathan Dunham (182). Superior, which brought eight wrestlers to state, also has two semifinalists in: Decker Milender (126) and Chandon Vulles (285).
Fort Benton placed fourth overall as a team at the Eastern B-C and advanced six wrestlers to state.
“We had a really good divisional last week and took fourth,” Cline said. “The teams who beat us were the bigger B schools.”
Cline said that Fort Benton still hopes to accomplish its goal of winning the title as “at state anything can happen.”
For Fort Benton, Cline said the philosophy is “pin to win. That’s what we do and preach. When you are small in numbers, pins can make up a lot of points quickly.”
