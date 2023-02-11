BILLINGS — The Huntley Project wrestling team came to the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament on a mission.
Mission accomplished and now the Red Devils will return to the Project with a hero’s welcome.
Behind the efforts of 10 state placers, the Red Devils repeated as State B champion on Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark before 5,175 spectators with 201 team points. Three Forks, the Western B-C divisional winner, finished second with 154.5 points and Eureka was third with 122 points.
“Relieving,” said Project 14th-year coach Tim Kaczmarek of his immediate feelings of winning state. “We were ahead all weekend, but it was close and we still had to keep wrestling.”
The Red Devils state-placers were state champions Baylor Burton (103 pounds) and Wylee Lindeen (160); state runners-up Gavin Nedens (120) and Cooper Lane (132); along with Tucker Kaczmarek (3rd at 145); Garrett Sholley (3rd at 170); Hayden Ramaeker (4th at 138), Hayden Vonolnhausen (5th at 160), Derek Lachenmeir (6th at 126), and Grady Schmidt (6th at 152).
Kaczmarek was proud of his team’s all-around effort and determination at the state tournament and all season as the top-ranked Red Devils battled all year as a favorite for the state championship.
“They are resilient. We lost matches that were tight and they don’t get down and come back and win by pin and bonus points,” Kaczmarek said. “They keep plugging away and are hard workers.”
Kaczmarek thought his senior class was special, saying, “I compliment our senior class. They have had two seconds and two firsts at state and won divisionals four years in a row. They have had a good run and put a lot of work in. It’s special to end your high school career doing that.”
Burton was celebrating his state title by eating some Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup ice cream. He said he hadn’t eaten any ice cream in three months.
“I am still letting it sink in, but so far it feels great,” he said of his individual title. “I like it.”
Of the Red Devils’ dedication, the sophomore said, “I mean, two in a row is hard to do and I’m glad our team has perseverance and selflessness and we brought it home two years in a row.”
Lindeen, a senior, captured his first title after placing fourth at state as a freshman and second the last two years.
“It’s pretty unbelievable and still sinking in,” he said of reaching the top of the podium.
The Red Devils were planning on having some pizza as a team after leaving the Metra to celebrate and Lindeen said he was looking forward to ice cream and dessert pizza.
“I’m excited about that,” he said of relaxing his wrestlers’ diet and enjoying the tasty treats.
Winning individual B-C titles were: 103, Baylor Burton, Huntley Project; 113, Timothy Schmidt, Eureka; 120, Cole Rogers, Three Forks; 126, Decker Milender, Superior; 132, Riley Davis, Baker; 138, Levi Wagner, Three Forks; 145, Dylan Kamps, Three Forks; 152, John Armstrong, Jefferson; 160, Wylee Lindeen, Huntley Project; 170, Max Hannum, Thompson Falls-Noxon; 182, Tyler Schoen, Chinook; 205, Spencer Gibbs, Malta; 285, Chandon Vulles, Superior.
Superior captured the Class C state title with 73 points, ending Circle’s five-year reign. The Bobcats had won State B-C titles in 1976, 1978 and 1994.
Superior coach Charlie Crabb was a senior on that 1994 title team and was especially happy to help the Bobcats bring another state title to the school.
“It feels really good,” said Crabb, who has been guiding the Bobcats for 23 years. “The kids have been working hard for a long time. We’ve been close and had second- and third-place trophies and this year we finally got the one we wanted. I’m excited for them.
“We have a lot of people back home who coached these guys in our youth program and they are part of it, too.”
Superior featured two state champions in Decker Milender (126) and Chandon Vulles (285) and a sixth-place finisher in Micah Acker at 120.
“I’m happy for the kids and town of Superior and everybody who puts time into these kids and teaches them about wrestling and how hard work pays off,” said Crabb. “These kids worked hard for it, so I’m happy for them.”
Milender, a senior, said it was his first state title.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “I put in a lot of hard work in the offseason and with my cousin (Anthony Parkin). He was our last state champ in 2013. It’s kind of overwhelming.”
At 113 pounds, Timothy Schmidt of Eureka wrestled to the title with a 5-2 victory over Brayden Linville of Three Forks, a two-time state champion. Schmidt also finished first at the Western B-C divisional over Linville.
“It felt good,” said Schmidt. “I knew I could do it. I just had to wrestle my match.”
Schmidt had topped his cousin and teammate Blake Lancaster 5-2 in the semifinals. Lancaster came back to place third.
“It was a good match,” Schmidt said of the semifinal. “I couldn’t be here without him. He is an amazing wrestler."
Junior Cole Rogers of Three Forks won his second championship with his victory at 120 pounds.
“It feels great. We’ve been training all year for just this moment,” Rogers said while enjoying a cake treat. “It feels great and feels good to pull it off.”
Rogers said he was proud of the Wolves for taking second place. Three Forks had won its first divisional wrestling title the weekend before since the program was reinstated six years ago. The Wolves’ best finish at state since the program was brought back was third in 2021.
“A lot of our kids wrestled really good,” Rogers said. “We wanted a couple more kids to place a little higher but really everyone wrestled great and shouldn’t be disappointed with their performance. We had a great tournament.”
Baker’s Riley Davis claimed the championship at 132. It was the junior’s first state title. He defeated two-time titlist Cooper Lane of Project, 2-1.
“I just came at him,” said Davis of the key to his victory, adding that he finished 2-1 vs. Lane this season including a win in the Eastern B-C championship match.
Winning a state title had been a dream of Davis’ “since I started wrestling when I was 4 or 5 years old.”
John Armstrong of Jefferson defeated Tommy Sawyer of Anaconda 3-2 for the title at 152. It was the senior’s first state title.
“It honestly feels amazing and is probably the best experience of my life,” said Armstrong. “It took a lot of work to get here but it all paid off.”
Like many of the champions, he was going to celebrate with ice cream.
“I think I’m going to go eat some ice cream, probably cookie dough ice cream,” he said. “I love cookie dough ice cream. It’s my favorite.”
Tyler Schoen of Chinook finished an undefeated 44-0 senior season with a 3-2 victory over Brady Armstrong of Jefferson for the 182 pound title. Schoen also won the 170-pound title last season.
It will be a big week for Schoen as he plans on signing with Montana Western to play football on Thursday. He said he’ll likely play inside linebacker at Western.
“It’s been a dream to play college football my whole life,” he said.
Schoen said Armstrong proved to be a quality and tough opponent.
“I came out cold,” Schoen said. “I wrestled that kid before and pinned him. Props to that kid. He’s a sophomore and giving everybody hell wrestling them.”
Malta’s Spencer Gibbs was victorious in the 205-pound title match. He said Malta’s last state champion was in 2007 when Chance Demarais won the title at 215 pounds.
“It feels great,” said Gibbs. “It was good to end the dry spell. That’s for sure.”
Gibbs said it has been a goal of his to win a title as he looked at a board with past Malta wrestling accomplishments that is posted in the team’s wrestling room every time he practices.
Gibbs said he was a first-time state placer as he missed divisionals his freshman year due to illness, then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury his sophomore year and qualified for state as a junior but didn’t place.
“It feels amazing,” Gibbs said of his state championship journey.
As for Project, the team was planning a dinner at a local pizza joint, then a snacks and gaming night in Worden and then the local volunteer fire department would escort the team through Huntley, Worden and Ballantine along with an ambulance.
“Last year was the first year they had it and it was special to them,” Kaczmarek said of the tour through the communities. “A lot of the community comes out and gives thumbs up and yells good job and congratulations.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.