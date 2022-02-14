BILLINGS — Total attendance for the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark last Thursday, Friday and Saturday topped 15,000 fans.

For the first time, the girls wrestling division — now in its second year as a sanctioned sport by the MHSA — was added to the mix.

The event began Thursday at 4 p.m. for the girls division and Classes AA, A and B-C started on Friday. The tournament wrapped up with the championship round that began in the late afternoon Saturday.

On Thursday, 2,011 spectators were in attendance. There were 6,343 fans at the Metra on Friday and for championship Saturday, 6,711 wrestling enthusiasts were in attendance. The attendance figures were provided by the MHSA.

Overall, total attendance was 15,065 spectators.

