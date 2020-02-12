BILLINGS — The state wrestling tournament will be available to view on the NFHS Network.
The tournament is Friday and Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings. There will be a camera placed on each of the 12 mats lining the arena floor. Video from the matches will be available to be streamed on the NFHS Network, which is subscription based.
To access the NFHS network, visit the Montana High School Association home page at www.mhsa.org and click on the link.
Live scoring will be available on www.trackwrestling.com. Pay-per-view video is also available on trackwrestling.com.
