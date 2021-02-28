BILLINGS — The three state wrestling tournaments to be held on Friday and Saturday will be streamed on the subscription-based NFHS Network.
Those who wish to use the service can access through the Montana High School Association website (mhsa.org), or visit nfhsnetwork.com .
The State AA boys tournament will be at Kalispell Flathead High School. The State A boys tournament is at Custer County District High School in Miles City and the State B-C boys tournament is at Shelby High School. Schedules for all three tournaments can be found on the MHSA website, under the "Wrestling" section. From there, navigate to "Post Season". Brackets can also be found there.
All three tournaments will be scored on trackwrestling.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.