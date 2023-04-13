GREAT FALLS — For the 17th year in a row Alexander Blewett, III, a trial lawyer from the personal injury law firm of Hoyt & Blewett PLLC in Great Falls, Montana, has offered three $1,000 scholarships to the top student/wrestlers around the state of Montana for Classes AA, A, and B-C.

The scholarships are awarded to the top wrestler from each school classification who has displayed the best combined qualities of wrestling and academic achievement. This year’s winners exemplify the precise purpose of the scholarships.

This year’s recipients won a combined six state championships and maintained impressive grade point averages with one perfect 4.0.

“It is inspiring to see these student-athletes excel both on the mat and in the classroom," said Blewett in a press release.

The winners are as follows:

Israel Moreno of Missoula Big Sky is the winner of the Class AA scholarship. Moreno was a two-time state champion who also took fifth and second. He was also a USA Wrestling Folkstyle National Champion in 2022. Moreno earned a 3.0 GPA and plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa, where he intends to wrestle and study business and real estate.

Justin Windauer of Columbia Falls is the Class A winner. Windauer, who earned a 4.0 GPA, was a two-time state champion, also placing second and third. He plans to attend Montana State University-Northern, where he intends to wrestle and study civil engineering.

Cooper Lane of Huntley Project is the Class B-C winner. Lane won two state championships, and also placed second and fifth, while maintaining a 3.58 GPA. He will study civil engineering technology at Montana State University-Northern.

“We love wrestling for the life lessons it teaches and these kids embody what this great sport is all about,” said Blewett in the release.

Blewett also offers $500 scholarships to the top student/wrestlers at four high schools in North-Central Montana.

