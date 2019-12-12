MISSOULA — Before last season began, Missoula Big Sky head wrestling coach Rick Moreno gathered his team around him and laid out the path to a state title.
The Eagles were not entirely skeptical, but it would be hard to blame them if they were. A Missoula team has not won a team title since Hellgate took the 1978 crown and Big Sky, including the fourth-place finish last season, has finished in the top five as a team just three times 30 years.
But following that fourth-place finish last February — which included a state title by Hunter Meinzen at 145 pounds — things are a little different in the Eagles wrestling room this year.
“Going off last year to this year, we’re saying the same thing but the kids believe it,” Moreno said. “They knew that coach wasn’t having some weird, crazy pipe dream. The hunger is there.”
Meinzen is, of course, one of the keys for Big Sky. The junior’s state title last year was the first since three-time champion Luke Entzel capped his prep career with an undefeated 2014-15 season.
Entzel went on to wrestle at Iowa State and expectations are high for Meinzen as well. On the radar since his freshman year when he lost the state title in overtime to Great Falls CMR’s Kai Stewart (which he avenged last season), the now 152-pounder has had success outside the prep ranks, going 7-4 at the United World Wrestling Cadet U23 World Team Trials in Akron, Ohio.
It is considered one of the most difficult in America and might even help improve the entire room. If nothing else, it showcases just how far Meinzen has a chance to go.
“It’s huge. You probably don’t pay much attention to it because you’re young and yeah, but it’s still an accomplishment,” Moreno said. “You’re going to nationals, you’re placing at nationals, you’re doing all those things. As a program we’re really trying to keep those things in perspective and keep getting on the map.”
While Meinzen is clearly a star, the entire team is embedded with some talent throughout its lineup. Dougie Swanson, a senior, finished third and nearly made the finals, falling to Great Falls’ Caden Hilliard 5-2 in a tough bout. Fellow senior Trevin Welzien finished fourth, losing a tough match to three-time state champion and University of Iowa commit Leif Schroeder.
Sophomores Isaac Ayers and Carter Johnson each finished sixth and Moreno feels like they have improved as well. Add in Izzy Moreno, Rick’s son, who beat Class AA 103-pound champion Colton Martello in an AAU meet two weeks later and a strong lineup begins to take shape.
“We’re happy with the guys we have, but we’re really happy with the people coming in and even our second-year veterans,” Moreno said. “They have confidence now and that’s big.”
Big Sky is not at full strength yet, but come the state tournament in February things will have a bit more clarity.
Across town, Missoula Sentinel is gearing up to rebound after a tough 2018-19 season. The Spartans finished 12th at the state tournament with 66 points and did not have any wrestlers make the finals.
Blake Jolma, Bryson Danzinger and Justin Kovalicky are all important returners for Sentinel.
Jolma is the lone returning state placer; he took fifth at 145 pounds at the tournament.
The pieces are there for the Spartans, who placed second 2016, third in 2015 and third in 2013 but it is still a bit of a project for head coach Jeremy LaPorte.
“We got a handful of kids with experience and we’re going to keep getting better,” LaPorte said. “Right now we just want to build the program back up. That’s really the goal and hopefully we can keep it going and keep moving forward.”
Hellgate, meanwhile, will be breaking in new head coach John Smith. Bridger Hall is the lone state placer returning for the Knights, taking fourth at 152 pounds last season.
Hellgate finished 14th as a team with 18 points at the state meet.
