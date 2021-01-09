LAUREL — Wow. The possibilities seem endless at this point in the season for the Sidney Eagles wrestling team.
After unloading from their bus and warming up, the top-ranked Eagles soared to a 64-6 victory over No. 8 Laurel and then downed No. 3 Miles City 63-6 in the second dual of the day Saturday morning at a triangular at the Laurel High School gym.
The three-time defending State A champion Eagles improved to 7-0 on the season. On Friday in Livingston, Sidney recorded a 56-3 victory over Huntley Project and a 68-6 win over the Rangers.
Overall, Sidney only lost two matches in the Laurel gym and those both occurred at 113 pounds where the Eagles forfeited. Longtime coach Guy Melby said normally Sidney would fill that spot, but after wrestling on three different dates this past week, the Eagles bumped a few wrestlers up a weight class in the lineup.
Melby said he has been stressing to his wrestlers the importance of every opportunity this season as the start of the schedule was pushed back as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic. Competitions this year are also now only in a dual or mixer format and there aren’t any tournaments. Wrestlers can still weigh in at 18 events, but are limited to a maximum of two matches per day.
The postseason format hasn’t been decided upon yet. Three separate boys state tournaments will take place at different sites March 5-6 and the date of the inaugural girls state tournament is to be announced.
“Every match counts,” Melby said. “You will dual everyone and see everyone head-to-head and those are huge when it comes to seeding for divisional meets.”
Against Miles City, there were two matches that pitted No. 1-ranked wrestlers against second-ranked wrestlers.
In the first, second-ranked Jordan Darby, a state champion at 132 pounds last year and a senior for the Eagles, competed against No. 1 Damian Leidholt, a senior for Miles City who was the 138-pound state titlist last year.
In a tight 145-pound battle, the match was scoreless after the first period. Leidholt led 2-1 entering the final two minutes and started on the bottom to begin the third. After scoring an early escape, Leidholt led 3-1 before Darby scored a takedown with approximately 46 seconds left. Darby then tallied near-fall points and eventually won the match 9-3.
“Our coaches always try to beat into our heads to score first and last,” said Darby, who did lead Leidholt 1-0 early in the second. “We work on a lot of last-minute drills for a sense of urgency and to get our head right for what might come. I was pretty prepared for that.”
Melby said it was a competitive battle.
“The score was 9-3 but it was a great match,” the veteran coach said. “It was a lot closer than that. It was good stuff — we just came out on the winning side, which was good.”
Darby said he expects to see Leidholt down the road provided they both stay at the same weight. Saturday was the second weekend of competition on the young season.
“He’ll be tough competition. He’s a three-time state finalist,” Darby said, adding if he meets the Miles City standout again that he’ll forget past glory and concentrate on the present match.
Darby is 8-0 with five pins this year, including his 8-0 win over Aden Winder of Laurel at 145 pounds in his first match of the day Saturday morning.
“I’m definitely looking at a state championship,” Darby said. “I’d love to go undefeated. To join the two-time state champ club and would be a blessing. I’ll work for it and see where it takes me this year.”
At 285 pounds, No. 1 ranked Brodey Skogen of Sidney notched a 5-1 victory over No. 2 Gabe Walker, a junior from Miles City. Skogen was the state titlist at the weight last year, while Walker was fourth.
“It was a pretty physical match,” Skogen said. “He’s a strong opponent, it was just two bulls going at it.”
Skogen, who is 7-0 with six pins this year, was awarded a forfeit victory in the dual against Laurel at heavyweight.
“My goal is to be a two-time state champion Montana heavyweight and a four-time team state champion,” Skogen said. “That would be pretty cool.”
In earning the past three State A team championships, the Eagles have piled up 250, 310.5 and 340 points en route to claiming the championship trophy.
While the format of the postseason is still to be decided, these Eagles have decided to aim big and shoot for 400 points, assuming the same scoring is used at the state tourney as in years past.
It’s a lofty goal, but the Eagles like to work hard and push themselves.
“This class of 10 or 11 seniors is such a good core group we can possibly get 400 points at the state tournament,” Skogen, who has been selected as a defensive lineman for the Montana East-West Shrine Game, said. “That’s our goal.”
Darby, who admitted Saturday was “really fun” for the Eagles, echoed his teammate’s thoughts.
“That is our goal for us,” he said of 400 points. “I don’t know how state will work out, and if there will be a limited amount of people we can bring to state, but that’s in our sights.”
Cowboys hoping to continue making progress
Mike Etchemendy is now in his fourth year as head coach of the Miles City Cowboys and this year’s squad once again looks strong he said.
Last year, Miles City was third at the state tournament, in 2019 the Cowboys were sixth and in 2018 Miles City finished 13th. Before Etchemendy and his staff arrived, the previous four years Miles City finished last, second to last, second to last and third from last.
“We have been cutting it in half every year and want to keep progressing,” he said.
Miles City won its second dual of the day, 37-33, over Laurel to conclude the triangular and is now 2-1 in duals, including a 39-26 victory over No. 5 Havre in the Cowboys’ season-opener.
Along with Leidholt and Walker, the Cowboys have another state placer on the team in sophomore Currey Brown, who placed third at state last year at 126 pounds – a division where Lewistown’s Cooper Birdwell claimed his third state title with a major decision over Frenchtown’s Jake Bibler, who was going for his fourth title. Etchemendy pointed out that those two wrestlers were the only ones to beat Brown, who is wrestling at 132 or 138 pounds this season, in the postseason last year.
“We had four or five guys make the blood round,” said Etchemendy. “We have a lot of scorers and guys I think will have a breakout year.”
Etchemendy said he has 9 or 10 freshmen and getting those wrestlers mat time will be critical.
“We need to get these kids some matches and it’s tough,” he said. “Tournaments are great for JV and young guys. They get a lot of matches. Now we get two matches a day.”
Meet the Cowgirls
This year, Miles City also has 10 girls on the girls wrestling roster.
While Etchemendy oversees the whole wrestling program, Dan Fox and Vandie Buckingham are primarily coaching the girls team.
Fox has two daughters on the squad, senior Jayda Fox and freshman Mayse Fox.
“The biggest challenge has been getting the girls out and getting them to wrestle and getting the foundation out,” Dan Fox said. “The positive is a lot of the girls are new to it and you show them what you want them to know. They don’t have bad habits. The girls are learning super fast and every week are getting better.”
Another challenge can be finding other girls opponents. It was recently announced that the Miles City girls will be matched against the Billings Public Schools girls teams on Jan. 28 at Senior.
“We are one of the bigger teams and finding teams to wrestle is a challenge,” Fox said. “The girls are wrestling each other, but they want some new (competition).”
Jayda Fox is a team captain for the Cowgirls and competes at 138 pounds.
“It is going really good. I personally enjoy the conditioning the most,” she said. “I think a lot of the girls feel that way. We have seen really good changes in our health, body and mind.”
Jayda Fox said she’s played volleyball since fifth grade and has also played softball and been involved in dance and CrossFit. She says she can use the flexibility she developed through dance and some of her strength she’s acquired through weight training in wrestling.
Last year, Jayda said she wrestled for the first time and competed during the AAU club season to prepare for high school wrestling.
“Wrestling ties it all together,” she said.
“This has 100% seriously been one of the best decisions I’ve made in my short life. It’s a blast.”
Aiming for a top-3 finish
Laurel sophomore Camden Johnson is ranked second in the state to Sidney’s Aden Graves at 160.
The two met on Saturday and Graves scored a win by fall in 4:29. Graves, a junior, was last year’s State A titlist at 145 pounds. Johnson qualified for the state tourney at 160 pounds as a freshman for the Locomotives.
“I have a long time before state to get ready,” said Johnson, taking the loss in stride. “I will try to do the best I can and work on giving Graves a battle instead of getting pinned in the second period.”
Johnson bounced back to score a fall in 1:01 against Easton DeJong of Miles City in his final bout of the day.
“I didn’t place at state last year,” Johnson said. “I’d like to place in the top three and give Aden a better match than today.”
