DES MOINES, Iowa — Team Montana Gold placed sixth in the gold bracket and second in its pool at the Twin Rivers High School Girls Duals April 2-3.
Team Montana Black was first in the silver bracket and third in its pool at the tourney.
Team Montana Gold finished 4-1 in its pool and then was 1-2 in the gold bracket.
For Team Montana Gold, Kali Hood (Hwt.) was 7-1. Kaylin Taylor (100) and Mariah Wahl (138) were both 6-2. Brooke Yeadon (95) wrestled to a 5-3 mark and Amaiya Kirn (124) was 4-1.
Team Montana Black was 3-2 in its pool, including a bye. Montana Black then suffered a loss in a cross-pool match. In the silver bracket, Montana Black was 3-0 including a 40-23 win over Iowa Beast Mode in the first-place dual.
Kendal Tucker (148) was 8-0 for Team Montana Black. Kassidee Savaria (Hwt.) and Trinity Barrus (138) both were 7-1. Lily Grismer (124) accumulated a record of 6-1. Lillian MacDonald (160) was 5-3.
