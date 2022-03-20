BILLINGS — Montana USAW and AAU officials are preparing to take a team of high school wrestlers to Germany on a cultural-exchange visit this summer.
A team from Germany toured the Treasure State in 2019 and Team Montana was supposed to travel to Germany in 2020. That trip was postponed to 2021 because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. When the crisis continued into 2021, that excursion was canceled.
Now, the trip is back on for this July said Montana AAU and USAW cultural-exchange chairman Dan Elser of Billings. Elser said Team Montana will depart from Billings the afternoon of July 6 and return July 23.
Wrestlers should be in high school, with juniors or seniors preferred, or college. In Germany, Team Montana will travel to two or three different communities to compete and wrestlers will be wrestling the international styles of freestyle and Greco-Roman against the German teams.
Elser said if a wrestler doesn’t have much freestyle experience, they will be helped in the transition from folkstyle to freestyle by the Team Montana staff. A wrestling camp will be held in Billings beginning July 4, and will continue on July 5 and the morning of July 6. Wrestlers won’t be competing in Greco-Roman matches overseas if they don’t have experience in that style of wrestling.
Also while in Germany, the team will experience the local culture and cuisine. The cost of the trip is approximately $2,200, with most of the price being airfare and the uniform package. Lodging, meals and transportation is mainly provided by the host families.
“The real true cost, if we were to pay for everything, like lodging and food and all the entertainment, the true cost would be more like $8,000,” said Elser.
The goal is for a 15- to 18-member Treasure State team and Elser said there are spots for approximately six or seven more wrestlers. Elser will be the team leader and Shane Gorder of Sidney will be the coach.
Wrestlers should contact Elser by the first week of April if they are interested at 406-861-5033 (cellphone) or delser@fatmt.com. When a wrestler commits to the trip, an $800 deposit is needed.
