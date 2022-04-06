MISSOULA — Thompson Falls wrestler Trae Thilmony signed his national letter of intent to compete at the Division I level on Monday. 

Thilmony, a three-time state champ, will compete at North Dakota State after he finishes his high school career with Class B-C 145-pound, 120-pound and 132-pound titles. He is Thompson Falls' first-ever three-time wrestling champ. He went 143-8 in his prep career. 

