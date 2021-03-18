DICKINSON, N.D. — Three wrestlers from Eastern Montana have signed with the Dickinson State wrestling team.
Dylan Lutz and Kolton Reid of Sidney and Cole Becker of Circle will be joining the Blue Hawks. The signings were announced on the Dickinson State Wrestling Twitter account, and the Sidney Eagles Twitter account had previously noted the signings of Reid and Lutz.
Becker is a three-time state-placer and a two-time finalist, finishing second at 152 pounds this season in Class B-C and first last year at 145. He was fourth at 132 in 2019.
Reid is a three-time state placer. He was the runner-up at 132 pounds in Class A this season, third at 138 pounds in 2020, and fourth at 132 in 2019.
Lutz, a three-time state-placer, placed third this season at 170 pounds and was third in 2020 at 160 pounds. In 2019, Lutz claimed fourth at state at 145 pounds.
Sidney has won the State A championship four consecutive times and Circle has claimed four straight Class C state titles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.