BILLINGS — Three teams that finished inside the top-five of the final team scores at last season's State A wrestling meet will compete in a triangular Saturday morning at the Laurel High School gymnasium.
Three-time defending state champion Sidney, Miles City and the Locomotives will all be participating in the duals.
Miles City placed third at the state meet last season and Laurel was fifth. The Eagles rolled to the state team title last year with 340 points, while the Cowboys had 145.5 points and the Locomotives 141.
Second-place Frenchtown scored 156.6 points at last year's state meet and fourth-place Havre tallied 142.5 points.
Action begins at 9 a.m. with Laurel meeting Sidney. Sidney vs. Miles City is the second scheduled dual and will follow the first dual, and Laurel vs. Miles City will conclude the day and take place after the second dual finishes. There will be a short break between duals.
"Without any tournaments this year this is a great opportunity for some semifinal-like matches. Both teams visiting bring some of the best wrestlers in the state," Laurel coach Ted Hill told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "In years past, to be honest our wrestlers have been more dreading the fact that Sidney is coming to town. However, this year's team is excited for the opportunity to compete against them. There is no better rivalry in the state than Miles City and Laurel. It is going to be a great Saturday of wrestling."
