SUPERIOR — Cut Bank took the 44th annual Bob Kinney Classic on Saturday with 175 points, just edging out Mission-Charlo, who scored 171 points.
Host Alberton-Superior (Clark Fork) finished third with 146 while Libby (128) and Thompson Falls (120) rounded out the top-five in team scoring. Cut Bank placed 11 wrestlers in the scoring top-four and three champions.
“We’re young, we made some mistakes, we lost some matches we shouldn’t have, but the biggest thing they showed me today is that none of them quit," Cut Bank head coach Cody Fetters said. "They all fought, they came back through."
In the first match of the finals, freshman Bradin Murphy beat Clark Fork's Ryder Hansen 8-6 with a dramatic sudden-victory takedown. Hansen tied the match with less than 10 seconds to go with an impressive shot and takedown, but Murphy scored seconds into the overtime period for the win.
The Wolves also got a win from Mathew Larson, who beat 2019 state-placer Conrad Vanderwall of Plains-Hot Springs in a 12-11 decision at 138 pounds. Cut Bank standout sophomore Austin Vanek (160) rounded out the winners for the Wolves, pinning Libby's Cody Crace in just 37 seconds.
Mission-Charlo had just one winner in 2019 state-placer Isaiah Alik (170), but was strong in the backside of the bracket and placed eight wrestlers, including five third-place winners.
Clark Fork had two wins in Decker Milender at 113 pounds and Jacob Lapinski at heavyweight. They beat Libby's Matthew Niemi and Kalispell Glacier's Caedon Seymour, respectively.
The heavyweight match was perhaps the most fun of the tournament, as Niemi and Seymour combined for 31 points in an absolutely wild three periods. Lapinski pulled out an escape to preserve the win with just 25 seconds left.
Thompson Falls had back-to-back winners in Trae Thilmony (126) and Elijah Ratliff (132) and placed five total wrestlers. Corvallis' Kanyon Stoker (120) and Triston Davis (145) paced the Blue Devils.
Libby's Trey Thompson and Florence's Kyler Alm rounded out the winners at 152 pounds and 182 pounds, respectively.
“Tough and fun tournament," Fetters said. "We did leave a couple matches out there that I didn’t think we would ... but the best thing about it is this is week number two, this is February, to knock off some of those guys that have been winning for the last few years, you’re looking to knock a Glasgow off, or Colstrip, Huntley, all those teams, so that’s our goal right now."
