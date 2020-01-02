The Tom LeProwse Bozeman Invitational Wrestling Tournament is Friday and Saturday at Bozeman High School.
Wrestling will begin on Friday at 11 a.m. at the South Gym and North Gym. Wrestling will conclude at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
On Saturday, wrestling will begin at 9 a.m. with the semifinals in the South Gym. The placing rounds will begin at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the championship matches will begin around 5:30 p.m.
The format is a 32-wrestler double-elimination bracket.
Teams invited to compete were: Anaconda, Belgrade, Billings Central, Billings Skyview, Billings Senior, Billings West, Bozeman, Butte, Butte Central, Circle, Cody (Wyoming), Colstrip, Columbus-Absarokee, Great Falls CMR, Dillon, Forsyth, Great Falls, Hardin, Helena Capital, Helena, Huntley Project, Florence, Laurel, Lewistown, Livingston, Missoula Big Sky, Missoula Hellgate, Missoula Sentinel, Miles City, Polson, Powell (Wyoming), Shepherd, Sheridan (Wyoming), Townsend, Whitehall, White Sulphur Springs, Glasgow, East Helena, and Rapid City Stevens (South Dakota).
