WORDEN — The Huntley Project wrestling team has been looking forward to this weekend for a long time.
Perhaps as soon as the Monday after last year’s All-Class State Wrestling Tournament rolled around.
After winning last year’s state meet, the Red Devils knew with the returning wrestlers as the foundation it would again be one of the top teams in Class B.
And that has been the case all season.
The top-ranked Red Devils have set themselves up quite well for this weekend’s competition at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Red Devils have qualified 16 wrestlers to the State B-C boys meet, which begins at 10:20 a.m. Friday morning and concludes with the championship finals beginning Saturday at approximately 4 p.m.
For the past two years, Project has advanced all 16 entrants into the divisional tourney to state.
“One of our goals going in is they want to win a state championship,” said Project coach Tim Kaczmarek. “It’s what they set from the beginning of the year.”
At the Eastern B-C Divisional in Columbus, the Red Devils tallied an impressive 331 points. Second-place Glasgow finished with 188 and third-place Colstrip scored 156 points.
Project had several divisional titlists: Baylor Burton (103), Gavin Nedens (120), Derek Lachenmeier (126), Wylee Lindeen (160), and Gunnar Oblander (285). Finishing second at divisionals for the Red Devils were: Westen Lindeen (113), Cooper Lane (132), Hayden Ramaeker (138), Tucker Kaczmarek (145), Garrett Sholley (170), and Spencer Higareda (205).
“I knew we’d have a good divisional tournament, but they exceeded where I thought we’d be,” said coach Kaczmarek of the total team effort. “We’ve had a great couple weeks, but hopefully we have one more week to keep finishing.”
Project has two wrestlers shooting for their third state titles in Lane and Nedens, both seniors.
Lane said that Project will approach the season finale at Metra the same as it has any of its tournaments this year.
“Just the same thing for every tournament,” said Lane, who was fifth at state as a freshman before winning titles the next two seasons. “To not let nerves get to you and wrestle the same way you would anywhere else.”
Nedens aims to become a four-time state finalist. He was second as a freshman and first as a sophomore and junior. He explained that Project is a tight-knit team which receives tremendous community support.
“Every single one of us is buddies and close,” Nedens said. “We treat our coaches more like best friends. The community is huge. Everyone knows everyone from all angles. It’s always welcoming and fun to be here. It’s been nothing but a good environment for me all four years.”
Project has won the Huntley Project Duals, the Cowboy Invitational, the Class B-C Duals, and the Eastern B-C Divisionals this year.
Senior Wylee Lindeen, who was fourth at state as a freshman and was second the past two seasons, said there is a little pressure on the Red Devils to perform well at state due to the success the team has had this year. But Project has been dealing with having the target on its back all season since winning state last year so that isn’t a new challenge for the Red Devils.
“There definitely is pressure, but we’ve been prepared since the beginning of the season,” Lindeen explained. “We’ve known since last year we’d have a shot to bring it back, so we’ve been ready for it.”
Sholley, also a senior, was fourth at state as a sophomore and was third as a junior. He said the credit for Project’s success is the amount of time and effort the team puts into getting ready to compete.
“This room right here,” Sholley said at a recent practice while motioning to his teammates going through drills. “We work hard in here and everyone tries every day and gets it done.”
Not to be forgotten on the Project squad is undefeated junior Gretchen Donally (138) and freshman Gracie Murray (100). While their points won’t count toward the boys team totals this weekend as Donally and Murray will be wrestling in the girls state tourney, they are valued members of Project’s team.
Donally, a state champion last year in the girls classification, is 44-0 this season with 37 pins.
This year, Donally will be celebrating her 17th birthday on Friday of the state meet.
“It’s a lot of pressure, but a lot of fun, too,” she said of having a birthday during the biggest meet of the year.
From the chance to win back-to-back team titles, to placing and winning individual team championships, to possibly winning an individual title on the same weekend as a birthday celebration, Project wrestlers are looking forward to this weekend for many reasons.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.