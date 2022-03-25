HELENA — Carson DesRosier, Helena Capital’s all-time winningest wrestler, is headed east to continue his academic and athletic career. DesRosier, who won nearly 130 matches in his high school career, signed on Friday to wrestle for The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.
“The main thing about The Citadel is the atmosphere,” DesRosier said. “I took a visit there a couple weeks ago. The team was super supportive of each other, they had strong bonding. They were a solid team, not just as wrestlers, but as people, too. That’s what I look for in teammates.”
The Citadel competes in the Southern Conference and sent two wrestlers to the 2022 NCAA Championships. Senior Dazjon Casto won this year’s SoCon Championship at 157 pounds.
Despite The Citadel being a military school, cadets are not obligated to join the military after graduation. DesRosier said, for now, he has no plans to go that route.
DesRosier is one of the best wrestlers to ever pass through the doors of Capital High School.
His two state championships are tied for the most any Bruin has won in a prep career, and if not for a state runner-up finish in 2020, DesRosier would have three titles in three different weight classes on his ledger.
As a senior, he won just about every tournament he entered, building a 50-match win streak that stretched back into his junior season. He carried a 34-0 record into this season’s state tournament and pushed that mark to 36-0 before falling in the semifinals to an eventual state champion.
DesRosier said his belief in the Lord and work ethic carried him to those heights in high school and believes The Citadel will afford him the opportunity for more success and personal growth.
DesRosier said he has a passion for wrestling and a competitive edge that drives him.
“He ended his career here with 129 wins, which is a school record,” Capital wrestling coach Shawn Graham said. “Obviously that started as a freshman…He’s been able to maintain that high level all the way through. I think it’s just a matter of – he doesn’t even feel like he’s all the way there yet. He’s always trying to improve.”
Graham said DesRosier always does things 100 percent and will do whatever it takes to continue being successful.
“I’m just proud of him and excited for him to take the next step,” Graham said. “I know he’ll do really well at the next level. He puts the work in to make sure he’s successful. [Citadel] coach [Ryan] LeBlanc is getting a great one.”
DesRosier put off the bulk of his recruiting and his decision until after the high school season. He said it was stressful fielding phone calls from college coaches during the season, but he was at least able to narrow down his options so he could make campus visits following the conclusion of his senior year.
DesRosier said he understands how far South Carolina is from Montana – about 2,300 miles – but with the winning goals he has in mind, going that far out of state was necessary.
“I was talking to the coach and he was saying, ‘Carson, you’re gonna be a big asset to our team. We really want you. You’re a good person, you’re a good wrestler, and we’d love to have you on our team,’” DesRosier said. “That was a big turning point [in the decision].”
DesRosier said he plans to study Physical Education at The Citadel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.