BILLINGS — Kalispell Flathead wrestling coach Jeff Thompson will forever cherish the Braves and Bravettes’ state wrestling championships last season.
Now, the Braves are focused on this year and the opportunities that await this weekend at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Thompson is more than ecstatic that the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament is returning to the Metra in 2022 after a one-year absence.
The wrestling extravaganza will feature all three boys classifications — AA, A and B-C — along with the girls division. It will be the first time the girls division has been a part of the wrestling lineup at Metra.
Girls action begins on Thursday at 4 p.m. and the boys tourney starts Friday, when all four classifications will be competing. The tourney will conclude on Saturday.
“I love the energy of the all-class state tournament,” said Thompson. “For someone my age, it’s a reunion. I get excited to touch base and see how everyone is doing around the state.”
Thompson isn’t alone in welcoming the return of wrestling to the Metra.
Seventh-year Butte Bulldogs coach Cory Johnston is also looking forward to the weekend.
“Oh man, yeah, you can’t even describe it to the kids who haven’t been there,” said Johnston. “They don’t understand state isn’t state unless it’s at the Metra.”
Both Thompson and Johnston experienced their shares of Metra magic over the years.
Both were successful prep wrestlers in their own rights, with Thompson capturing three State AA titles at Great Falls before graduating in 1991 and wrestling at Minnesota.
In fact, Thompson won his very first state title as a sophomore at the first all-class event held in February of 1989 at Metra.
Now, all those years later Thompson still counts down the days until state, sharing he finds himself thinking, “two more days, one more day, it’s show time!” as the event approaches.
“I think it will be so exciting for the fans and action on every mat all the time,” he said. “The energy level of the Metra will be off the charts. If you are a fan of wrestling, this is your Super Bowl. How could you not be excited?”
Johnston won two State B-C titles for Glasgow before graduating in 2003. Johnston, a four-time state placer for the Scotties, also was on two state championship teams for Glasgow before achieving All-American honors at Dickinson State. Johnston is looking forward to this weekend.
“It’s a yearly reunion for a lot of us. We don’t get to see a lot of the state,” Johnston said. “I’m looking forward to watching the B race with the Scotties. I’m super excited for all of it and hopefully we can make a little noise for Butte.”
Last year’s State AA tournament had a storybook ending for the Kalispell Flathead boys wrestling team.
The Braves won the team championship at their home gym in early March, unusual not because the Braves were victorious but because of the location of the victory party.
Since the inception of the first all-class state wrestling tournament in 1989, the event has traditionally been held at the Metra. The only exceptions were last year and 2011, when the tourney was held in a different location for each classification because of the damage at Metra from the Father’s Day Tornado the year prior.
And while the Bulldogs are in the running for a team trophy for both the boys and girls, Johnston said he’s stressed to his team to be ready for the unique atmosphere competing at the Metra provides.
“The Metra is kind of a special place,” he said. “You get under the lights of the Metra and anything can happen. That’s why we wrestle it.”
Last year the boys state wrestling tourneys were contested at three different sites due to the coronavirus crisis. In 2021, the first state championships were also held for the newly-created girls division and the Bravettes claimed the team title a couple weeks earlier at the Lockwood High School gym.
“That was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to wrestle state at home,” said Thompson. “It was one of the highlights of my coaching career and to have my sons (twins Gunnar and Anders Thompson) on the team as freshmen and to wrestle well. It was a great opportunity.”
The Bulldogs girls were fourth at state last year, seven points away from the third-place trophy. To help his team prepare to wrestle during the high school season, Johnston encouraged them to stay active in the offseason.
"We had a lot of them wrestle at the Montana Open to get some Metra experience and they did some summer wrestling," Johnston said. "It was all in preparation as we knew state would be at the Metra and we are looking forward to how the preparation works for them."
Thompson has been the Braves coach for 14 seasons over two stints (2000-01 season through 2007-08 before returning to lead the Braves at the start of the 2016-17 season). During that time the Braves have won state titles in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2017, 2018 and 2021. All but last year’s boys titles were at the Metra.
Now, the Brave Brawlers have a chance to add to their already impressive resume by winning the boys and girls team titles at the Metra as Flathead is among the favorites in both divisions.
There will be 24 Brave Brawlers boys in competition and 30 girls.
Thompson said he and his staff will do what they can to help their wrestlers compete to the best of their abilities.
“At almost 50 years old, I feel like I wrestle every single one of those matches with the kids,” said Thompson. "I’m out there with them. I don’t know if that's a good thing or a bad thing, but I love every one of those kids. I will be absolutely drained at the end of the day and will be exhausted with that many kids on the mat.”
After all, at the state tournament you have to cherish the opportunities, enjoy the moment, and hope to make lasting memories.
“I’m at the age where I have to enjoy the ride and journey. I won’t be around forever,” Thompson said. “When you get that opportunity, you better enjoy it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.