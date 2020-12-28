BUTTE — Not only does the Trojans wrestling team return four placers from the 2019-20 state tournament, but they also introduce their inaugural Whitehall girls wrestling team.
Dawson Powers placed third at 120 pounds. Triton Walker was sixth at 138. Dallon Hoover took second at 145 and Miles Hoerauf managed a fourth-place finish at 160. The two girls joining the Trojans this season are Alley Antonsen and Kenzy Best.
“I would say they're all learning how to drill and they're working hard,” said Mark Nelson, who is entering his 20th year as Whitehall’s wrestling coach. “Everybody's showing up every day and pushing each other to get better. As a team, I think they have some goals and they know they got to push each other to get better.”
Nelson says the team has also impressed him with the way they hold each other accountable. Even though it is a one-on-one competition sport, making your teammates better is especially important during the offseason and practice in general.
"The only competition we get right now is in our own room,” Nelson said. “So the older kids got to help try to encourage the younger ones to push hard enough to get better. And they know what our program is and they got to make sure everybody in the room does that to get better.”
In high school, honing your skills and fundamentals is far more important than preparing for a specific opponent who may be the best in a specific weight class. Student athletes at the high school level are often still growing, so they might grapple with different opponents from year-to-year.
“We just go out and try to get better ourselves and just go from week to week, that basis,” Nelson said. “You're going to meet whoever's there, there's somebody tough in every weight.”
As for COVID protocols, Nelson said everyone is pretty much used to rules and protocols. Like anything in like, once you become acclimated it becomes part of the routine.
“Basically the Montana High School Association set up some guidelines for us, and we're just trying to follow them as close as we can,” Nelson said. “We still have contact in the room, but we try to spread out a little bit, wear masks anytime we can. If you're on the bench or on the seat, you got to wear a mask and the coaches all be masked up and a lot of cleaning, disinfecting. So it's an adjustment, but everybody's in the same boat. So I don't think it's going to be that big a deal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.