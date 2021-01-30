BILLINGS — There were smiles on the wrestlers’ faces.

When the victor left the mat, they were greeted by teammates or their coaches, with congratulations and sometimes some advice.

And as is usual at a wrestling meet, there were also some frowns when the outcome of a match didn’t go quite as planned.

In the end, the athletes who competed Thursday at the Billings Senior auxiliary gym in the first all-girls mixer in Billings since the sport was added by the Montana High School Association left it all on the mat.

Girls wrestlers from the three Billings public high schools and Miles City competed. And while attendance was limited due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there were plenty of cheers of encouragement.

What was clear was once the warmups and pre-match introductions were over, was that it was time to compete, learn and aim to improve with the goal to peak at the first girls state tournament set for Feb. 19-20 at Lockwood High School.

“That was real fun. I thought the girls wrestled really well,” said Senior coach Mickey Mahlmeister. “All the girls that wrestled tonight came here to compete.”

The goal for the Broncs as the state tourney approaches will be to “keep preparing and getting better every day with our technique, strength and conditioning,” said Mahlmeister.

Wrestling practices are known to be among the most grueling in sports. That challenge is appealing to many of the girls competing.

“What is really cool about this sport is it prepares you for other sports,” said Miles City freshman 170-pounder Trisity Deason, who won two matches by pin on Thursday, and who also played volleyball and plans on playing softball. “The hard conditioning pays off.”

Billings Skyview sophomore Kassidee Savaria didn’t compete on Thursday as there wasn’t a wrestler in attendance to pair her with.

Savaria, a sophomore who is rated No. 1 at 205 pounds in the Class AA girls poll, isn’t taking her ranking for granted. She knows she has to focus and keep improving if her name is to be recorded in the history books as one of the state champions when the inaugural tournament concludes at Lockwood High.

“I know girls will be shooting for me,” she said. “I always keep in mind it will never be an easy match. It’s a 50-50 match. I’ll go out there and give it my best.”

After winning her match with a third-period pin, Broncs junior Gracy Jones (152 pounds) explained she enjoys acquiring knowledge about her new chosen sport and perfecting knee slides and moves like the “butcher.”

“Just the thought of it being a new sport I’m learning makes it a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s a new learning experience.”

Moments after trotting off the mat after claiming a victory by fall in 27 seconds, Broncs 152-pound freshman Kendal Tucker received kudos from excited teammates and coaches.

While there can be highs and lows in wrestling, most all the girls could be seen keenly taking in the action when they weren't on the mat — all the while building camaraderie and studying the sport. 

And when her match was over, Tucker expressed what most of the wrestlers in the gym probably felt. 

“It’s really fun and it’s awesome and I just love it,” said Tucker, still smiling after the quick pin. “It’s so cool. I’m really glad we are able to do it and I really enjoy it.”

