Billings Senior’s Trinity Karls and Miles City’s Trisity Deason (top) compete during a girls wrestling mixer at the Senior auxiliary gym on Thursday. It was the first all-girls wrestling meet in Billings in the inaugural year of girls wrestling in the state.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Miles City wrestlers cheer on a teammate during a girls wrestling mixer at the Billings Senior auxiliary gym on Thursday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior’s Olivia Wilkinson wrestles Miles City’s Abi Dyba during a girls wrestling mixer at the Senior auxiliary gym on Thursday.
Girls wrestlers from the three Billings public high schools and Miles City competed. And while attendance was limited due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there were plenty of cheers of encouragement.
The goal for the Broncs as the state tourney approaches will be to “keep preparing and getting better every day with our technique, strength and conditioning,” said Mahlmeister.
Wrestling practices are known to be among the most grueling in sports. That challenge is appealing to many of the girls competing.
“What is really cool about this sport is it prepares you for other sports,” said Miles City freshman 170-pounder Trisity Deason, who won two matches by pin on Thursday, and who also played volleyball and plans on playing softball. “The hard conditioning pays off.”
Billings Skyview sophomore Kassidee Savaria didn’t compete on Thursday as there wasn’t a wrestler in attendance to pair her with.
Savaria, a sophomore who is rated No. 1 at 205 pounds in the Class AA girls poll, isn’t taking her ranking for granted. She knows she has to focus and keep improving if her name is to be recorded in the history books as one of the state champions when the inaugural tournament concludes at Lockwood High.
“I know girls will be shooting for me,” she said. “I always keep in mind it will never be an easy match. It’s a 50-50 match. I’ll go out there and give it my best.”
After winning her match with a third-period pin, Broncs junior Gracy Jones (152 pounds) explained she enjoys acquiring knowledge about her new chosen sport and perfecting knee slides and moves like the “butcher.”
“Just the thought of it being a new sport I’m learning makes it a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s a new learning experience.”
Moments after trotting off the mat after claiming a victory by fall in 27 seconds, Broncs 152-pound freshman Kendal Tucker received kudos from excited teammates and coaches.
While there can be highs and lows in wrestling, most all the girls could be seen keenly taking in the action when they weren't on the mat — all the while building camaraderie and studying the sport.
And when her match was over, Tucker expressed what most of the wrestlers in the gym probably felt.
“It’s really fun and it’s awesome and I just love it,” said Tucker, still smiling after the quick pin. “It’s so cool. I’m really glad we are able to do it and I really enjoy it.”
