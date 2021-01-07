BILLINGS — Holding four wrestling duals at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark won’t allow for bigger crowds, but it was a decision that made a lot of sense for Billings Public Schools officials.
The attendance policy for BPS going into the winter sports seasons calls for two fans per student-athlete for both the home and visiting teams, which is the same policy it used during the fall sports season.
The attendance policy won’t switch as four duals featuring Billings Skyview, Billings West, Bozeman and Bozeman Gallatin are held at the cavernous Metra on Friday.
Mark Wahl, director of athletics and activities for BPS, said the policy will still be two spectators per student-athlete, but there are perks to having the event at Metra.
“We requested Metra for a couple of reasons. One was to reduce the travel to the double dual,” Wahl said, explaining Bozeman and Gallatin won’t have to travel to either Skyview or West between duals. “Another was to be able to space the people fairly well.”
This year the start of the season has been delayed by the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Social distancing is a way of life at games and practices.
“We are excited to get started no matter where it’s at,” Wahl added. “The kids have been pretty patient.”
Plans also call for Skyview and West to host the Great Falls schools in duals at the Metra on Feb. 16. Senior is a schedule partner with Belgrade this year, so the Broncs will not be involved in matches at Metra. The Billings teams rotate schedule partners with Belgrade. Next year it will be Skyview, Wahl explained.
For example, schedule partners come into play when the Billings teams meet the Great Falls or Bozeman schools.
No BPS basketball games are scheduled at Metra this year, Wahl said.
“We decided the best option if we would play games out there was crosstown,” Wahl said. “We looked into it and the dynamics of scheduling games out there just didn’t work out.”
Having the wrestling competitions at the Metra on Friday will free up practice space at West and Skyview for the basketball teams. With all of the regular-season wrestling competitions in a dual format and the delayed start to the season, gym space is at a premium.
While basketball games aren’t scheduled for First Interstate Arena, Wahl said Metra could be an option for the Billings teams to practice.
On Thursday, BPS announced in an email that it had added some girls wrestling events to the calendar.
On Jan. 22, Senior, Skyview and West will travel to the Butte Mixer at noon and on Jan. 23 the three Billings teams will compete in Kalispell against Glacier and Flathead at 10 a.m. Then on Jan. 28, the three Billings public schools and Miles City will meet at the Senior auxiliary gym at 5:30 p.m.
BPS also finalized its swimming schedule this week.
On Jan. 16, Senior will dual Skyview at noon and West is swimming at Rocky at 2 p.m. with times to be recorded for a virtual meet. On Jan. 23, Senior is at Hardin at noon and Skyview and West meet at Rocky for a dual at noon, on Feb. 6 West is at Hardin at noon, on Feb. 13 Senior meets West at RMC at noon and on Feb. 20, Skyview is at Hardin at noon.
Times at dual events can also be recorded for virtual meets, where times are recorded in a database for placement purposes, much like a virtual run.
Local swim meets can only have 25 people in the pool area at a time, so spectators won’t be allowed, Wahl said.
