BILLINGS — Billings Skyview, Billings West and Billings Senior claimed the top three spots at the 62nd Annual Cowboy Invitational wrestling tournament in Miles City last weekend.
With a month remaining until the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Feb. 14-15, here is a capsule look at some of the top wrestlers at Senior, Skyview, West, Billings Central, Laurel and Lockwood:
Senior: The Broncs are 12-2 in duals this season.
The Broncs leaders in victories include: junior Thomas Klepps (170) 26-7, sophomore Peyton Morton (182) 25-9, sophomore Jalen Vladic (113) 24-8, sophomore Idren Peak (138) 26-3, and senior Matthew DeWitt (132) 23-4.
DeWitt, last year’s 126 pound State AA champion who will wrestle next year at Campbell University, leads Senior with 95 takedowns, while Peak and Klepps both have 54. DeWitt also leads in pins with 16. Vladic, a state runner-up last year at 103, has 15 pins and sophomore Holden Howe (103) has 14.
Skyview: The Falcons are 10-3 in duals this season.
Sophomore Hunter Ketchem (103) is undefeated at 27-0 and senior Brenner Bushfield (205) is 20-2. Bushfield was last year’s State AA runner-up at 182.
Entering the Cowboy, freshman Paolo Salminen (152) was 22-6 with 21 falls. Also, junior Cameron Savaria (145) was 9-2 before the Cowboy. Senior Gentry Lamb (138) was 21-6.
West: The Bears are 8-4 in duals.
Sophomore Drake Rhodes, last year’s 113-pound State AA titlist, is 26-3 with 16 pins and 30 3-point near-falls at 126 pounds. Freshman Jesse Aarness (120) is 27-8 with 17 pins and 22 3-point near-falls. Senior Wyatt Van Pelt (113) is 27-7 with 14 pins, 52 takedowns and 26 3-point near-falls. Sophomore Jase Van Pelt (103) is 29-7 with 12 pins.
Central: The Rams are 6-6 in duals.
For the Rams: Devon O’Neill (113) is 19-15 with 13 pins; Alex Derbyshire (120) is 21-13 with 15 pins, 38 takedowns and 24 escapes; Jackson Wichman (113/120) is 24-13 with 17 pins, Cody Todd (152) is 27-8 with 16 pins; Aaron Foster (160) is 23-11 with 19 reversals; and Bo Hakert (285) is 23-9 with 15 pins.
Todd has placed in the top six at every tournament this season.
Laurel: The Locomotives had five wrestlers place in the top eight at the Cowboy.
Camden Johnson (160) has put together a 21-10 record and a team-leading 18 falls. Ivan Lee (113) is 17-11 and has 38 takedowns, 15 2-point near-falls and eight 3-point near-falls. Tyler Emineth (152) is 20-11 and leads the team with 19 reversals and Keagan Campbell (138) is 7-0. Donald Maurer (182) leads Laurel with 24 escapes.
Lockwood: The Lions are offering wrestling for the first time this year as Lockwood opened a freshman academy. At 120 pounds, Jeff Kordonowy is 16-7 and heavyweight Austin Therriault is 15-9.
