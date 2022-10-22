RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Butte Cobras completed their two-game series on Saturday night against the Badlands Sabres are Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City.
The Sabres jumped out to a three-goal advantage and hung on for a 4-2 win over the Cobras.
Butte and Badlands split the series in South Dakota, as the Cobras came from two goals down to win 4-3 on Friday night.
Zach Vockler scored twice in a two-minute span in the first period. Vockler’s first goal came 8:13 into the contest on an assist by Sage Courchene. The second goal came at the 10:13 mark on an assist by Brady Ridnour to give Badlands a 2-0 lead.
Ridnour extended the Sabres’ advantage to three goals as he took a Mason Witt pass and put the puck past Butte goaltender Braylon Rogers with 13:37 to play in the second period.
Cade Wessman scored unassisted with 10:05 to go in the second period to get the Cobras on the scoreboard.
The Cobras went on the power play with 7:03 to go in regulation. Caelin Chinery scored on the man advantage with Tamer Billman getting the helper to cut the margin in half with 6:42 to play in the third period.
Rogers came up with two big saves in the final two minutes to keep the Cobras in the game and Rogers was for an extra attacker. Butte made three open net saves with a minute to play.
Kael Campbell scored on the empty net with two seconds to play to seal the win for Badlands.
The Sabres outshot the Cobras, 37-34.
Brady Devries picked up the win in net for Badlands, having stopped 32-of-34 shots.
Rogers allowed 33-of-36 shots for Butte.
The Cobras picked up a power play goal in three chances. The Sabres came up empty on their lone power play opportunity.
Butte is 6-5-1 with 13 points, third in NA3HL’s Frontier Division. Badlands is 3-8-1 with seven points, tied with the Yellowstone Quake.
The Cobras will head to Wyoming for a two-game series with the Gillette Wild on Oct. 28-29. The Sabres will head to Great Falls for a two-game series on Oct. 28-29.
