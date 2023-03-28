agate Big Sky State Games: Ice hockey results Mar 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big Sky State Games2023 Ice Hockey Open Resultsat SidneyIce Hockey Open High School Coed: Miles City Starts, Miles City; Derin's Six Pack, Dickinson; Timmah, Williston Ice Hockey Open Bantams Coed: Toe Drag Release, Williston; Dickinson Players, Dickinson; Montana Snipers, BillingsIce Hockey Open Squirts Coed: Havre Hat Tricks, Havre; Roers Flaming Flamingos, Dickinson; Miles City Mighty Puck, Miles CityIce Hockey Open Peewee Coed: Montana Magicians, Sidney; Polar Bears, Williston; Dickinson Players PW, DickinsonIce Hockey Open Mites Coed: Williston Mammoths, Williston; Haver Lil Hat Tricks, Havre; Goon Squad, Williston Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Big Sky State Games Ice Hockey Open featured Montana Grizzlies hitting refresh button heading into coach Bobby Hauck’s 5th season Position battles aplenty for Rocky football as spring ball starts, 2023 schedule released Montana softball team stretches win streak to 4 games with sweep of Providence Argos Growing up in the gym: Julia Amman's lifelong gymnastics career winds down at state championships Two Glendive athletes preparing for national Elks Hoop Shoot competition