HELENA — After consecutive wins on the road last weekend by the score of a 20-0, the Helena Bighorns played regular-season hockey in front of their hometown fans for the first time this season and treated them to a 6-2 win over Butte.
Gavyn Galloway and Helena struck first as he beat Cobras goalie Caleb Cross 3:45 into the game on this third goal of the season. Butte answered on a goal by Cade Wessman, sending the game into the second period tied 1-1.
Helena reclaimed the lead in the second thanks to four goals in the 20-minute stanza, the first of which came from Tyler Bloom on his second of the season at the 6:54 mark in the period.
Liam Bland then added a power play goal for the Bighorns, before Tylor Greene scored the third of the period to make it 4-2 Helena following a goal by the Cobras.
Greene wasn't done in the second, beating the buzzer and scoring with one second left in the period to push the Bighorns lead to 5-2.
Still not done, Greene finished off the hat trick earlier in the third, putting the Bighorns in front 6-2.
Eric Buchholz was stellar between the pipes and earned his second win after allowing two goals and being credited with 30 saves. Logan Matheny contributed to the offensive effort with three assists in the win for the Bighorns, who had 1,005 in attendance.
Helena (3-0) is tied for first place in the Frontier Division following the win and has a goal differential of plus 24.
The Bighorns will be back at home next Saturday against Bozeman. The first puck will drop at 7 p.m. inside the Helena Ice Arena.
