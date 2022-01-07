While the Helena Bighorns saw their undefeated record spoiled during the NA3HL Showcase a couple of weeks ago, the Bighorns have started another streak and notched their fourth consecutive win Friday at the Helena Ice Arena.
It was the first home game for Helena since Dec. 17 and the Bighorns stayed unbeaten in the Frontier Division thanks to a 10-3 win over the Bozeman Icedogs.
Bozeman actually grabbed a 2-1 lead in the first period after consecutive goals but the Bighorns tied the score on a goal by Liam Bland.
The game was tied at 2-2 after one but Bland wasn't done and score twice more in the second period to boast a hat trick. Helena, meanwhile, added five goals to increase its lead to 7-3.
Bland's last goal got him to 24 on the season. Samuel Feamster scored for the 32nd time as he opened the scoring for the Bighorns, while Tylor Greene, who scored in the third has 25 goals to his credit. Eric Buchholz was solid between the pipes for Helena Friday finishing with 25 saves.
Helena (30-2) will be off until next Friday when it will head to Gillette for the first of back-to-back games against the Wild, the second place team in the Frontier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.