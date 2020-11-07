MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department needs to take a closer look at what it has done to the Missoula Jr. Bruins hockey team.
The Jr. Bruins are getting a raw deal, plain and simple. Until further notice, they cannot hold home games due to local COVID-19 guidelines.
That would be easier to take if the rules were applied uniformly to all Missoula County athletic programs. They are not.
The Jr. Bruins are allowed a maximum of 25 individuals in Glacier Ice Rink, including team members, for games. In other words, the team and its opponent would have to compete at half strength to even play a game.
While high school sports carried on with more than 80 fans allowed for a varsity volleyball match and over 400 for a football game this past week, your local Junior hockey program (ages 16-21) was iced out.
I guess hockey just isn't important enough to get the same treatment as high school sports. Never mind the fact the Jr. Bruins have been meticulous in their efforts to stay safe.
"They say high school sports are allowed, well these kids, 10 of the players on our team are high school students," Jr. Bruins co-owner Jason DiMatteo told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. "Take Sam Skillestad, who is from Missoula, who is still in high school. He missed our home game last week because we had to go over to Butte to play it in the afternoon.
"He's missing out on opportunities and he's having a great year. This is his high school sport. I guarantee we do a better job of quarantining than the high schools do. I mean, we have local trainers that are checking temps, checking everything every day, spraying down the locker rooms..."
The Jr. Bruins had two well-attended home games last month. They stayed under their required limit of fans/players and everyone did their part with social distancing and masks.
"Now how is the virus going to be spread more for us than someone in a gym sitting next to their friend drinking a soda?" DiMatteo said. "I just want people to be able to come and support the Jr. Bruins and watch the best level hockey we've ever had in Missoula.
"I guarantee you it's better than the (now-defunct Missoula) Maulers ever had. The talent level is higher. It's the best time to support the team."
The Jr. Bruins boasted a 6-1 record heading into Saturday night's game against the Yellowstone Quake in Cody, Wyoming. To deny local fans, especially kids, a chance to watch the team at Glacier Ice Rink this coming Friday and in the weeks to come is a shame.
Where else can you find a more safe and positive family environment on a Friday and Saturday night? Missoula's hockey community is massive and the truth of the matter is a lot of sports enthusiasts in the area could care less about high school sports.
Don't mistake the tone of this column as disregard for local COVID-19 guidelines. The coronavirus is serious business and no one knows that better than the Missoula Jr. Bruins management team.
Before the season started, the Missoula City-County Health Department came to the Jr. Bruins asking for their pandemic plan. The Jr. Bruins were happy to oblige in detail. Things were going great until two weeks ago.
No one is questioning the City-County Health Department's decision to apply stricter guidelines when COVID-19 cases rise. But if you're going to do that, the rules need to apply to everyone.
Don't penalize a young man just because his favorite sport is hockey.
