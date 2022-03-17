BILLINGS — The upstart Billings Blizzard professional hockey team announced in a press release on Thursday that Eddie LaPera has been hired as head coach.
LaPera, a Billings resident, is originally from Thornton, Colorado. He formerly played for the Billings Bulls Tier III Junior A hockey team. He played at the junior level in the old NorPac League in Billings and Helena during the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons.
In his most recent coaching job, the 33-year-old LaPera guided the Billings Bulls high school team during the 2020-21 Montana Amateur Hockey Association Treasure State League season.
According to the release, LaPera also played for the Dallas Alliance Bulldogs 16U AAA, the Colorado Thunderbirds 18U AAA and the Rocky Mountain Wranglers 18U AAA teams.
After he was done playing, LaPera was the marketing director for the Billings Bulls junior team. The release went on to say that while working for the Bulls, LaPera "got his first taste of coaching by helping with both the junior team as well as the 16U AAA team during practice, as well as being available to fill in on the bench when needed."
LaPera has also worked as a coach at the Montana Amateur Hockey League Player Development Camp and the Northern Plains District Development Camp.
"After an extensive process and talking with several qualified candidates, we went with the individual who best fit the mold of what we are looking for in a head coach to lead our organization during our inaugural season," Blizzard general manager Stu Bertrand said in the release.
“Eddie’s love and passion for the game of hockey, his eagerness to ensure a successful return of hockey to Billings, and his overall preparedness really made him stand out during the interview process. This team is ready to launch, and I can’t wait to get to work with Eddie to turn this into something special for the city of Billings,” Bertrand continued. “We will be formally announcing the hire and other details at a press conference to be held at the Billings Sports Plex on Wednesday, March 23 at 11 a.m."
The Blizzard hope to begin play in Billings this coming October. The team is a member of the newly created Western Professional Hockey League. According to the WPHL website, the plan is for a six to eight-team league. In a mid-February interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com, Blizzard co-owner Keith Russ said the names and home cities of the other teams in the league would be made public soon. The arena that will be the site for the Blizzard's home games hasn't been announced, but Russ told The Gazette during that February interview the club was hopeful to play its home games at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
