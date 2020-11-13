BILLINGS — Since taking the reins as the new coach of the Billings Bulls varsity high school hockey team, Eddie LaPera has tried to strike a particular balance.
On one hand, LaPera inherits a program has had great success under the five-year guidance of previous coach Brad Federenko. The Bulls went 40-2 overall and skated to the Treasure State League title in the Montana Amateur Hockey Association last season.
On the other hand, LaPera wants to instill his own culture into a young team that has just two returning seniors from last year’s championship run. He admits there could be a learning curve.
LaPera’s goal is to continue the winning tradition in his own image and likeness.
“It’s always nice to win, but the expectation is to really build a good experience for the kids,” LaPera said. “We only have two (returning) seniors and we want to give them the best chance to go out on top, but we also want to plant the seeds of a culture where they come to work and learn how to play the game and learn a little more in-depth about the game.
“I want to win, but I would rather have effort every night. We can handle losing if we work, we can’t handle losing if we don’t.”
The Bulls get their first taste of MAHA competition under their new coach this weekend when they host Butte at Centennial Ice Arena. Saturday’s game begins at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s contest faces off at 9 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to two fans per player.
LaPera isn’t a stranger to the local hockey scene. He played at the junior level in the old NorPac League in Billings and Helena during the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons, and later coached in the youth program of the Billings Amateur Hockey League.
As a player, LaPera’s preferred style revolved around speed. He won’t stray from that in his new role as coach.
“I’m more of a fast-paced, possession kind of coach. Quick transition,” said LaPera, whose assistant coach is former junior hockey teammate Stormy Knight. “We’re not very big and we’re not tooled to be a real physical team, so we’re kind of looking to be a keep-teams-on-their-heels type of group. Constant pressure and constantly being on the offense.”
The team played three exhibition games last week at Centennial Arena against Team Wyoming, winning by scores of 2-1 and 5-4 (in a shootout) and losing 6-3.
Captaining the Bulls this season is forward Jensen Weatherford, a junior at Billings Skyview. Forwards Ian Forsyth, a junior at Billings West, and Daylon Rinebarger, a Skyview junior, will serve as assistant captains along with defenseman Cael McCollum, a junior at Laurel.
Other returners include Skyview juniors Eli Nickisch, a forward, and Hayden Wagner, a defenseman; forward Jaxson Harris, a sophomore from Billings West; goalie Reigan Picicci, a senior at Skyview; and defenseman Zach Beam, a junior from Billings Senior.
The team also has 12 sophomores and one freshman, and LaPera has been busy trying to mesh that eclectic combination of youth and experience.
“It’s a mixed bag, I think, because there’s a lot of young kids,” LaPera said. “We’ve got the returners who have been winning for a couple years now, but these younger kids are eager to be part of that. We’re trying to continue that culture and tradition of being a winning group.”
The team has 20 conference games scheduled this season, as well as tournaments in Rapid City, South Dakota, and Salmon, Idaho. The Treasure State League tournament will be held in Missoula in March.
The 2020-21 Billings Bulls high school varsity roster is as follows:
Forwards: Ian Forsyth, Sr., West (A); Jensen Weatherford, Jr., Skyview (C); Daylon Rinebarger, Jr., Skyview (A); Eli Nickisch, Jr., Skyview; Garett Kelly, Soph., Lockwood; Aaron Steiger, Soph., Skyview; Riley Anderson, Soph., Senior; Jaxson Harris, Soph., West; Jacob Nickisch, Soph., Skyview; Austin Bonebright, Soph., Lockwood; Ian Laib, Soph., Lockwood; Brady Kittelmann, Soph., Lockwood; Collin Crews, Fr., West.
Defensemen: Zalan Szabados, Sr., Senior; Cael McCollum, Jr., Laurel (A); Hayden Wagner, Jr., Skyview; Zach Beam, Jr., Senior; Sara Smith, Soph., Central; Jason Coleman, Soph., Central; Ezekiel Lung, Soph., Shepherd.
Goalies: Reigan Picicci, Sr., Skyview; Joe Rolfson, Soph., Senior.
