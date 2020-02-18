The Billings Bulls won the tourney in Colorado Springs on Monday

The Billings Bulls won the Colorado Springs Amateur Hockey Association Presidents Day Tournament on Monday. 

BILLINGS — The Billings Bulls high school hockey team won the Colorado Springs Amateur Hockey Association Presidents Day Tournament in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Monday.

The Bulls skated past the Burbank (Calif.) Cougars, 4-1, in the championship. 

Earlier in the tourney in pool play, Billings bested the Burbank Cougars 5-2, Parker (Colo.) Chap 4-1, and Regis (Colo.) Jesuit 5-3. Then Bulls followed with a shutout of the Utah Golden Eagles, 3-0.

The Bulls have now captured the title at all four tournaments in which they have competed this season, including Sidney, Missoula, Idaho Falls and Colorado Springs.

The Bulls will host Bozeman on Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. for their Senior Night at Centennial Ice Arena and on Sunday the two teams meet at 9 a.m. at Centennial in the Bulls' last home game of the season. The state tourney begins the following weekend in Bozeman. 

The Bulls are 16-2-0 in MAHA Montana Treasure State League games.

