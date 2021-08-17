BILLINGS — Billings native and former Dartmouth forward Cam Strong has signed another pro contract with the Reading Royals, an East Coast Hockey League franchise in Pennsylvania.
Strong initially signed with Reading prior to the 2020-21 season but ended up playing for Birmingham of the Southern Professional Hockey League after the Royals opted out due to COVID-19. Strong scored seven goals and 13 points in 29 games with Birmingham.
From 2016-20, Strong had 22 goals and 32 points in 119 games for Dartmouth, which competes in the NCAA Division I East Coast Athletic Conference. He served as an assistant captain with the Big Green.
Reading is an affiliate of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League. The Royals are entering their 20th season in the ECHL and have clinched a playoff berth in 10 of the past 11 seasons.
