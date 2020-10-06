BILLINGS — The Reading (Pa.) Royals of the ECHL have signed Billings native and Dartmouth alum Cam Strong to a professional contract, the team announced Tuesday.
Strong, a Billings West graduate, scored six goals and eight points at Dartmouth in 2019-20 while serving as an assistant captain in his final season of collegiate eligibility. For his career, Strong had 22 goals and 10 assists for 32 points while playing in 119 games for the Big Green, who compete in the NCAA Division I East Coast Athletic Conference.
“We continue to fill in pieces that will make our team a competitor and Cam fits into that,” Reading coach Kirk MacDonald stated in a press release. “He is coming off a strong college career in a competitive conference and his skating ability will give him the opportunity to contribute to our lineup.”
The Royals are an ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.