GILLETTE, Wyo. -- Domagoj Troha made 42 saves and Luke Hartge scored three goals to propel the Bozeman Icedogs to a 5-3 win over the Gillette Wild on Saturday in North American 3 Hockey League’s (NA3HL) Frontier Division action.
Will Kutch led Bozeman with three assists.
On Friday, Bozeman scored five straight goals in the third period for a 6-3 win.
The weekend sweep puts Bozeman at 23-2, the best record in the entire NA3HL.
Bozeman will next take on the Missoula Bruins in Bozeman on Dec. 12 before heading to Blaine, Minnesota, for the NA3HL showcase. The Icedogs will play North Iowa, Rochester (Minnesota) and North Eastern (Massachusetts).
“It was nice to get back to our winning ways, but we really need to step up in all areas this week going into the showcase” Icddogs coach Elliot Bates said.
