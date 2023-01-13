BOZEMAN – The Butte Cobras hockey team hit the road to take on the Bozeman Icedogs Friday night at Haynes Pavilion.
Bodie Shepardson’s goal in the fifth round of the shootout lifted the Icedogs to a 3-2 win over the Cobras.
Butte (17-14-1-1, 36 points) reached the scoreboard first with 61 seconds to play in the first period, as Cade Wessman and Nick Bradshaw assisted on Luke Schleusner’s 16th goal of the season.
Dominik Hauer picked up the equalizer with 11:40 left in the second period, as his 13th goal of the campaign was unassisted.
Hauer’s 21st of the season gave Bozeman the lead with 11:32 left in the third period. Owen House picked up the assist.
The Cobras tied the game with 1:24 left in regulation, as Caelin Chinery assisted on Nick Bradshaw’s team-leading 24th goal of the year.
After a scoreless five-minute overtime, the game was settled on penalty shots.
Axel Rosenlund stopped five shots for Bozeman (14-18-0-1, 29 points), as Wessman, Schleusner, Bradshaw, Patrick Crooks, and Chinery were stonewalled in succession.
Nikolai Wallery stopped House, Spencer Wilkinson, Hauer, and Bryce Sturm in the first four rounds. However, Shepardson beat Wallery in the fifth round to give Bozeman the shootout win and the extra point in the standings.
The Icedogs outshot the Cobras in the game, 57-51. Bozeman was 0-for-2 with the man advantage, and Butte was 0-for-4.
Butte travels to Helena to take on the Bighorns on Saturday at 7:05 p.m., which is their last road game before a 12-game homestand. Their final road game of the season will take place in Helena on March 4.
Bozeman travels to Great Falls on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. game against the Americans.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.