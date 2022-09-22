BUTTE - The Butte Cobras return to North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) action in a weekend, home-and-home series as they take on the Bozeman Icedogs in Frontier Division play.
Friday’s tilt will be at Haynes Pavilion in Bozeman. Saturday’s game at the Butte Community Ice Rink. Game times for both nights are 7:30 p.m.
Butte is coming off a two-game sweep at Sheridan, having won 5-2 and 5-4 (OT). The Cobras are 2-1 this season, tied with the Gillette Wild and Badlands Sabres for second place with four points.
Bozeman dropped a 3-1 game at Helena on Sept. 17. The Icedogs are winless in three tries.
Bozeman vs. Butte: 2021-2022
The Icedogs won the season series over the Cobras, 4-2. Two of Bozeman’s four wins were at Butte Community Ice Center.
Lighting the lamp with regularity
Nick Bradshaw and Caelin Chinery are the only two players between the two clubs in the top 20 in scoring. Bradshaw has three goals and three assists, and Chinery has two goals and four assists, both with six points and tied for 15th overall.
Tamer Billman, Luke Schleusner, Patrick Crooks, and Cade Wessman all have four points for the Cobras.
Six players each have a point for the Icedogs. Braden Koliha and Chris Porciuncula have the Bozeman goals.
Monitors of the net
Butte has split the goalkeeping duties between Caleb Cross and Braylon Rogers. Cross is 1-1 with a 2.50 goals allowed average (GAA) and a save percentage of 94%. Rogers is 1-0 with a 3.16 GAA and 93.8% save percentage.
Cam Milewski has been between the pipes in all three games for Bozeman. Milewski is 0-3 with a 5.07 GAA and a save percentage of 94%.
Life is better out of the box
Butte has 75 minutes in penalties, though that number is skewed with a pair of misconduct penalties that total 40 minutes. The Cobras average 25 minutes per game in the sin bin, 12 per game if you take out the misconducts.
Bozeman has 112 minutes in penalties, inflated due to two misconduct penalties. The Icedogs average 37 minutes per game in penalties.
Special teams within the Frontier Division
Special teams are two facets that both teams are looking to improve upon.
Over the first three games, the Cobras have lit the lamp twice in 14 opportunities with the man advantage (14.3%). The Icedogs have had 18 chances and have one goal (5.6%).
Neither team has allowed a short-handed goal.
The Cobras have been short-handed nine times in their first three games. Opponents have scored twice against the Butte’s penalty killers. (77.8% penalty kill success)
Bozeman has been short-handed 27 times over their first three contests, with the opposition having lit the lamp eight times. (70.4%)
Two weeks into Frontier Division life
Frontier Division standings after the first two weeks: Helena 4-0-0 (8 points), Gillette 2-0-0 (4 points), Butte 2-1-0 (4 points), Badlands 2-2-0 (4 points), Sheridan Hawks 1-2-1 (3 points), Great Falls 1-1-0 (2 points), Yellowstone 1-3-0 (2 points), Bozeman 0-3-0 (0 points).
