BUTTE – The Butte Cobras hosted the Bozeman Icedogs on Saturday night before a big crowd at Butte Community Ice Center.
A pair of Butte defensemen scored in the first period, and two forwards lit the lamp in the third period as the Cobras doubled up the Icedogs, 4-2.
Dylan Walton handled a puck in the left corner of the Cobras’ zone and passed the puck to Carter Large at the top of the slot. Large flipped a wrist shot through a screen past Bozeman goaltender Cam Milewski glove-side to put the Cobras up, 1-0, with 12:58 left in the opening period. Jonathan O’Brien picked up the secondary assist on the goal.
Bozeman went on a 2-on-1 break, with Owen House flying down the right wing. He saucered a pass to Chris Porciuncula skating down the slot, and Poricuncula beat Butte goaltender Caleb Cross stick-side in the lower left corner to even the score at 1-1 with 3:39 to play in the period.
Kole Morris was whistled off for a cross-checking call to give Butte its second power-play of the opening period.
Quinn Nichols broke in on goal, centered a pass that hit a skate, and went back onto his stick, and Nichols buried the puck into the net just near the right post to regain the lead for Butte with 1:45 to play in the first period.
Neither team scored in the second period. Butte had a five-minute power-play when Bozeman’s Cole Busher was issued a major for kneeing Tyler Tosch with 9:41 to play in the period. However, they were unable to score during the man-advantage.
A fortunate bounce went the way of the Cobras early in the third period. An errant clearing pass hit off the boards and onto O’Brien’s stick. He dropped a pass to Micah Williamson, and Williamson’s wrist shot went through a screen and past Milewski’s glove into the net to increase the Cobras’ lead to 3-1 with 17:44 to play in the game.
On the power play, Bozeman’s Said Ayala took a shot that went off Cross’ skate and was directed into the net by Braden Koliha with 8:48 to go in the game to draw the Icedogs back to within a goal.
Bozeman went on the power play with three minutes to play but could not get the equalizer.
Milewski was pulled for an extra skater with under 30 seconds to play. The Cobras picked up a loose puck and played keep away, with Caelin Chinery and Cade Wessman assisting on Patrick Crooks’ empty-net goal with four seconds to play.
Cross faced 41 Bozeman shots, having saved 39 in the win.
Milewski saved 47 of 51 shots for the Icedogs.
Butte was 1-of-5 on the power play. Bozeman converted 1-of-2 chances on the man advantage.
The Frontier Division weekend in the NA3HL
With the Cobras and Icedogs off on Friday, there were three other games on the Friday slate.
Six different Helena players scored goals as the Bighorns shut out the Badlands Sabres 6-0.
Gabe Swanson stopped 37 shots in the win for Helena.
Great Falls got second-period goals from Noah Osiowy and William Fallman to help the Americans shut out the Yellowstone Quake 2-0.
Josh Koziol stopped 55 shots in the shutout for Great Falls.
Isaac Young, Anthony Foster, and Todd Powassin each had two goals, and Sky Solig had a goal and four assists as the Gillette Wild routed the Sheridan Hawks 11-2.
The teams combined for 33 penalties and 228 penalty minutes. Gillette went 3-of-4 on the power play, while Sheridan was 0-of-10.
Including the Butte-Bozeman game on Saturday, there was a full slate of action.
Gillette’s Adam Severson had two goals, and Anthony Foster had a four-point night as the Wild defeated Sheridan 5-3.
Joe Feamster scored 1:47 into overtime as Helena nipped Badlands 3-2.
Fallman’s go-ahead goal with 5:53 left in the game and Alex Leaf’s empty-net insurance goal with 26 seconds left gave Great Falls a 3-1 win over Yellowstone.
NA3HL Frontier Division at the end of the weekend
Helena (11-1, 22 points) holds a five-point lead over Gillette (8-1, 1 shootout loss, 17 points). Great Falls (6-4, 12 points) is third, followed by Butte (5-4-1, 11 points), Sheridan (3-6-1, 7 points), Bozeman (3-7, 6 points), Badlands (2-7-1, 5 points), and Yellowstone (2-8, 4 points).
Next weekend’s action
Butte hits the road for a weekend series with the Badlands Sabres in Rapid City, SD.
Bozeman will host Sheridan for a weekend series at Haynes Pavilion.
Great Falls will host the Gillette Wild in a weekend series at the Great Falls Ice Plex.
Helena will head out for a weekend series with the Yellowstone Quake in Cody, Wyoming.
