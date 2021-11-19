Jonah Gilbert had a hat trick as the Cobras poured it on early and often Friday night at the Butte Community Ice Center, defeating the Badlands Sabres 7-1 in NA3HL action.
Gilbert opened the scoring during the seventh minute of the first period with an assist from Nick Bradshaw and Cade Wessman. Almost exactly eight minutes later, it was Gilbert again. Caelin Chinery was credited with the assist on that goal. With 1:54 to go in the first, Bradshaw found the back of the net to give the Cobras a 3-0 lead at the first intermission. Luke Schleusner and Wessman picked up assists on the play.
After the break, Ross Biggerstaff scored for Butte in the first minute of the second period with an assist from Chinery and David Hanny. Gilbert notched his third goal of the evening with 2:05 to go before the second intermission thanks to an assist from Keith Des Jardins and Tamer Billman.
Leading 5-0 to begin the third. The Cobras continued to pile on. Caleb Manson made it 6-0 early in the period with an assist from Carson Streich and Wessman. Caleb Manson got in on the action during the 16th minute to make it 7-1. Streich and Billmam picked up another assist apiece.
Adam Kahpeaysewat got Badlands on the board during the seventh minute of the third thanks to an assist from Carter Johnson and Derrick Brown.
Caleb Cross was stellar in net for the Cobras, saving 30 out of 31 shots on goal.
