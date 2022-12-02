The master schedule for the 2022 North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Showcase was released on Thursday.
The Butte Cobras (10-10-1, 21 points through 21 games) will face three non-Frontier Division opponents during the showcase, which will be played Dec. 18-20 in Blaine, Minn.
The showcase will be played at the Schwan Super Rink, which has eight sheets of ice, the largest ice arena of its kind in the world. Per their website, four of the rinks are Olympic-sized sheets and four that are NHL size.
Butte will take on the Southern Division’s Louisiana Drillers (15-7, 30 points through 22 games) at 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 18.
On Dec. 19, the Cobras will take on the Central Division’s Milwaukee Power (11-9-2-1, 25 points through 23 games) at 12:15 p.m.
On Dec. 20, Butte will take on the West Division’s Willmar WarHawks (7-11, 14 points through 18 games) at noon.
Here is the schedule for Frontier Division teams, listed by day and time:
Dec. 18
Helena Bighorns vs. Oregon Tradesmen (Central Division), 5:15 p.m.
Yellowstone Quake vs. Atlanta Capitals (South Division), 5:15 p.m.
Bozeman Icedogs vs. Bay State Bobcats (East Division), 5:45 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Northeast Generals (East Division), 6:45 p.m.
Great Falls Americans vs. Wausau Cyclones (Central Division), 6:45 p.m.
Sheridan Hawks vs. Mason City Toros (West Division), 7:15 p.m.
Badlands Sabres vs. St. Louis Jr. Blues (Central Division), 8:15 p.m.
Dec. 19
Helena Bighorns vs. Texas Brahmas (South Division), 12:15 p.m.
Sheridan Hawks vs. Long Beach Sharks (East Division), 12:45 p.m.
Bozeman Icedogs vs. Mid Cities Jr. Stars (South Division), 12:45 p.m.
Great Falls Americans vs. New Ulm Steel (West Division), 3:15 p.m.
Badlands Sabres vs. Austin Ice Bats (South Division), 3:15 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Rochester Grizzlies (Central Division), 3:45 p.m.
Yellowstone Quake vs. Minnesota Loons (West Division), 6:45 p.m.
Dec. 20
Helena Bighorns vs. Norwich Sea Captains (East Division), 9 a.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Texas RoadRunners (South Division), 9 a.m.
Yellowstone Quake vs. Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks (East Division), 9:30 a.m.
Bozeman Icedogs vs. Austin Ice Bats (South Division), 9:30 a.m.
Badlands Sabres vs. New Jersey Titans (East Division), 9:30 a.m.
Sheridan Hawks vs. New Mexico Ice Wolves (South Division), 12 p.m.
Great Falls Americans vs. El Paso Rhinos (South Division), 12 p.m.
Per the NA3HL, an NCAA education and compliance seminar will be presented to all players, coaches and parents during the NA3HL Showcase. This will be the same presentation used in NAHL seminars and the focus will be on differences between NCAA Division I, Division III and ACHA, the breakdown of NCAA I conference landscape, NCAA Initial Eligibility information including important new rules going into effect this season and how future players will be affected, the recruiting process and how to market yourself.
