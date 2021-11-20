Nick Bradshaw had four goals and the Butte Cobras beat the Badlands Sabres 7-5 for their second straight victory Saturday night at the Butte Community Ice Center.
Bradshaw completed his hat trick before the second intermission. Caleb Manson, Luke Schleusner and Jonah Gilbert also scored for the Cobras.
The game was a blowout for most of the night until the Sabres scored three goals in the final five minutes, but it wasn't enough.
