BOZEMAN – The Butte Cobras hit the road on Saturday to take on the Bozeman Icedogs in North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) action at Haynes Pavilion.
Nick Bradshaw and Patrick Crooks each had hat tricks, and Caleb Cross made the lead stand as the Cobras ended Bozeman’s six-game winning streak with a 7-1 victory.
The three-game winning streak is the first of the season for the Cobras.
Bradshaw scored his first two goals of the game in the first period. Sixty-three seconds into the contest, Cade Wessman and Luke Schleusner assisted on Bradshaw’s goal to put Butte up 1-0.
A tick under seven minutes later, Schleusner picked up the lone assist on Bradshaw’s 22nd goal of the year to double the Cobras’ lead.
Crooks’ first goal of the game came on the power-play with 9:40 in the opening period, with Bradshaw drawing the assist on Crooks’ 14th of the season.
Anthony Johnson scored his second goal of the campaign 1:14 into the second period off Bozeman netminder Cam Milewski. Crooks and Tamer Billman picked up the assists to give Butte a 4-0 lead.
Spencer Wilkinson got the Icedogs on the board with his 11th goal of the season with 17:38 left in the second period. Bryce Sturm and Kole Morris picked up the helpers in Wilkinson’s goal.
Crooks reestablished Butte’s four-goal lead, as Billman assisted on Crooks’ goal with 10:04 left in the second period.
The Cobras picked up two late third-period goals. Bradshaw’s hat trick goal was assisted by Schleusner with 1:48 left in the game. Crooks’ third goal of the night, his second power-play goal of the game, was assisted by Carson Streich with 1:07 to play.
Butte (17-14-1-0, 35 points) outshot the Icedogs, 44-34. The Cobras were 2-of-3 on the power-play, while Bozeman was 0-of-2 on their chances with the man advantage.
Caleb Cross stopped 33-of-34 shots for his 12th win in goal, which has included six of his last eight starts for the Cobras. He has allowed just one goal per game in his last four starts.
Milewski made 37 stops in goal for Bozeman (13-18-0-1, 27 points).
Bradshaw and Crooks each scored four points in the game. Schleusner had three assists and Billman picked up two.
Butte and Bozeman will face off next Friday night (Jan. 13) at Haynes Pavilion.
