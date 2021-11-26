BUTTE — The Cobras jumped on the Quake early and didn't let up en route to a 6-2 victory Friday night in Cody, Wyoming.
Fabian Vik scored twice as part of five Butte players that found the back of the net during the Cobras third straight win. Butte scored three times during the first period and was able to cruise the rest of the way.
Cade Wessman, Nick Bradshaw, Luke Schleusner and Robby Arver also scored for the Cobras. Carson Streich had three assists.
Jack Harris and Keegan Ferguson scored for the Quake.
Cobras goalie Caleb Cross racked up 58 saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.