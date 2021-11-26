BUTTE — The Cobras jumped on the Quake early and didn't let up en route to a 6-2 victory Friday night in Cody, Wyoming.

Fabian Vik scored twice as part of five Butte players that found the back of the net during the Cobras third straight win. Butte scored three times during the first period and was able to cruise the rest of the way.

Cade Wessman, Nick Bradshaw, Luke Schleusner and Robby Arver also scored for the Cobras. Carson Streich had three assists.

Jack Harris and Keegan Ferguson scored for the Quake.

Cobras goalie Caleb Cross racked up 58 saves. 

