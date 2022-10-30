GILLETTE, Wyoming – The Butte Cobras traveled to Wyoming this weekend to take on the Gillette Wild at Spirit Ice Hall.
The Wild were able to score goals at the right times, as Gillette swept the Cobras to extend their winning streak over Butte to 18 consecutive games.
Here is the recap of the weekend’s action in Gillette:
Friday: Gillette 7 Butte 3
Butte grabbed the lead midway through first period. However, Gillette scored six consecutive goals to defeat the Cobras, 7-3.
Sky Solig got the Wild on the board 7:33 into the first period. Saizha Norwegian and Johan Palmqvist picked assists on Solig’s tally.
Just 28 seconds later, Luke Schleusner and Cade Wessman set up Nick Bradshaw to tie the game at 1-1.
The Cobras struck for the go-ahead goal with 8:24 to play in the first period. Bradshaw and Anthony Johnson set up Schleusner’s marker to help Butte a 2-1 lead.
Gillette took control of the game in the second period. Anthony Foster (5:58), Jace Johnson (7:07), Alec Waller (12:55), and Wylee Gladen (14:07) scored to give the Wild a 5-2 lead.
Norwegian (6:27) and Adam Severson (9:43) helped the Wild build a five-goal lead in the third period, 7-2.
Caelin Chinery’s goal with 1:10 remaining in the game accounted for Butte’s final goal of the game. Patrick Crooks and Tyler Tosch picked up assists.
Solig and Norwegian each had a goal and three assists. Severson had a goal and an assist, and Palmqvist and Ty Powassin had two assists.
Schleusner and Bradshaw each had a goal and an assist.
The Wild outshot Butte, 59-29, and were 2-of-5 on the power play. Butte was 0-of-5.
Jake Turek made 26-of-29 stops for the Wild.
Caleb Cross stopped 48-of-55 shots before being replaced by Nikolai Wallery with 10:17 remaining in the third period. Wallery stopped all four shots that he faced.
Saturday: Gillette 5 Butte 2
The teams reconvened on Saturday night at Spirit Hall Ice Arena for the finale of the two-game series.
The Wild connected on a pair of power play goals in 17 seconds in the first period and used the momentum to cruise to a 5-2 win over the Cobras.
Ryan Jordan’s unassisted goal 7:44 into the game put the Wild on the board.
Caelin Chinery’s hooking minor gave the Wild their first power play of the game. Johan Palmqvist scored for Gillette ten seconds into the man advantage to extend the Wild’s lead to a pair of goals with 3:18 to play in the period.
Five seconds after the goal, Casey Otis was whistled off for a tripping call. Twelve seconds later, Sky Solig scored to put Gillette up 3-0 with 3:01 left in the opening period.
Jace Johnson scored just under halfway into the second period on passes by Isaac Young and Alec Waller. The Wild extended the lead to five on Adam Severson’s goal with 28 seconds to play in the second period.
Carson Streich scored his first goal of the season on a power play on a helper by Anthony Johnson with 15:41 to go in regulation to get the Cobras on the board.
Bradshaw followed his own rebound for a tally with 4:01 to go in the third period to clip the margin to three.
Bradshaw fired a wrist shot with under two minutes to go, as Cole Wheaton kicked it aside. The save created a three-on-one break, where Horacek made a kick save at the other end with under 90 seconds to play.
Johnson had a multi-point game for Gillette with a goal and two assists. Young racked up three assists for the Wild.
The Wild outshot Butte, 51-28.
Wheaton made 26 saves to help the Wild to the win.
Joshua Horachek saved 46-of-51 shots that he faced, which included 17 in the third period.
Next up for Butte
The Cobras will host the Yellowstone Quake on Friday and Saturday at Butte Community Ice Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.