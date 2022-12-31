CODY, Wyo. – On Saturday night, the Butte Cobras and Yellowstone Quake battled it out in the second game of a weekend series at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyo.
Caelin Chinery's go-ahead goal with 11 minutes to play in the second period stood tall, as Butte earned a 4-1 over Yellowstone.
The Cobras outshot the Quake in the first period, 24-14. Ben Carlson’s fourth goal of the season came at the 3:11 mark. Teagan Scheurer’s assist on Carlson’s goal gave Yellowstone a 1-0 lead.
Making adjustments in the first intermission, the Cobras scored 31 seconds into the second period. Nick Bradshaw scored his team-leading 18th goal from Caelin Chinery and Patrick Crooks to tie the game at 1-1.
Chinery fired a shot through a screen set by Patrick Crooks, and it flew by Yellowstone goalie Steven Kelley into the net to put Butte up 2-1 with 11 minutes to go in the second period. Crooks picked up the assist on Chinery’s 12th tally of the season.
The Cobras extended their lead to a pair of goals 4:06 into the third period. Chinery and Carson Streich assisted Crooks’ 13th goal of the season.
Butte (15-14-1-0, 31 points) continued to pressure the offensive zone and uncorked multiple shots that Kelley saved.
The Quake pulled Kelley for an extra attacker. However, Butte was able to keep the puck in the offensive zone. Luke Schleusner was intercepted a pass at the top of the slot and launched a backhander into the yawning net to seal the three-goal win and earn new head coach Marc Brodeur his first victory.
Butte outshot Yellowstone (10-17-3-1, 24 points) in the contest, 62-42. Cross stopped 41 shots for the win in goal for the Cobras.
Crooks and Chinery each posted a goal and two assists.
Kelley had a solid night in net for the Quake as he stopped 58-of-61 shots that he faced.
The Cobras return home for a game against Great Falls on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. inside Butte Community Ice Center.
Yellowstone travels to take on the Sheridan Hawks in a two-game series that starts Friday at Whitney Rink in the M&M Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.