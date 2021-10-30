BUTTE — Nick Bradshaw scored the game-winning goal with 7:26 left in the third period and the Butte Cobras defeated the Great Falls Americans on Saturday night in NA3HL action at the Butte Community Ice Center.
Luke Schleusner picked up the assist on the go-ahead score, which was Bradshaw's seventh goal of the season.
The Cobras took their first lead of the game during the second period. Down 1-0 in the 11th minute, Luke Schleusner found the back of the net with assists from Ross Biggerstaff and Nick Bradshaw. Less than seven minutes later, David Hanny made the go-ahead goal with assists from Tamer Billman and Quinn Nichols. However, Micah Serino evened the score early in the third period. He scored both of Great Falls' goals.
Dale Pfannenstein had 27 saves for the Cobras.
Butte will host the Bozeman Icedogs on Sunday at 3 p.m.
