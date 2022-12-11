HELENA – The Butte Cobras finished off the first half of the 2022-2023 North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) schedule on Saturday, as they traveled to Helena to take on the Bighorns.
The Cobras erased a one-goal deficit with a trio of third-period goals and hung on for a 5-4 win.
Cade Holland scored the first goal of the game to give Helena a 1-0 lead 3:51 in. Holland’s second goal of the season was assisted by Tyler Bloom and TJ Norris.
Nick Bradshaw and Cade Wessman assisted on Luke Schleusner’s 12th goal of the season, which tied the game at 1-1 with 9:32 remaining in the opening period.
Butte (13-11-1-0, 27 points) took the lead as Caelin Chinery scored unassisted with 9:21 to go in the second period. The marker was Chinery’s 11th goal of the season.
Helena (18-6-1-1, 38 points) notched two early goals in the third period. Derek Rassell’s third goal of the season at the 3:08 mark was assisted by Lyndon Orr and Holland assisted on Joe Feamster’s second goal of the season 2:08 later to put the Bighorns in the lead, 3-2.
Much in the way that Helena scored three consecutive third-period goals on Friday night, Butte achieved the same on Saturday.
Wessman assisted on the Bradshaw’s 19th goal of the season with 8:19 to play in regulation. Chinery’s assist on Tyler Tosch’s sixth goal of the campaign helped the Cobras regain the lead with 5:40 to play. Eighty seconds later, Tamer Billman and Anthony Johnson assisted on Patrick Crooks’ 11th goal of the year, which gave Butte a 5-3 lead with 4:20 to play.
The Bighorns pulled goalie Gabe Swanson for an extra attacked with 1:46 to play. Bloom scored his 14th goal of the season from Harlan Wojtusik with a second to play for the final tally of the game.
Helena outshot Butte in the game, 51-35. Both teams had just one penalty, which were coincidental minors with 1:26 to play in the first period. Neither team had a power-play opportunity.
Butte’s Caleb Cross made 47 saves in the win.
Swanson, making his first appearance for the Bighorns since a 2-1 win at Bozeman on Nov. 11, made 30 saves.
NEXT UP
All of the members of the Frontier Division will travel to the NA3HL Showcase Dec. 18-20 in Blaine, Minn.
Butte will take on the Louisiana Drillers (Dec. 18, 1:15 p.m.), Milwaukee Power (Dec. 19, 12:15 p.m.), and Willmar WarHawks (Dec. 20, 12 p.m.)
Helena will take on the Oregon Tradesmen (Dec. 18, 5:15 p.m.), Texas Brahmas (Dec. 19, 12:15 p.m.) and Norwich Sea Captains (Dec. 20, 9 a.m.).
