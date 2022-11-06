BUTTE – The Butte Cobras hosted the Yellowstone Quake this weekend at the Butte Community Ice Center in NA3HL Frontier Division action.
Here is the capsule of the two-game series at BCIC from this weekend.
Cross, Cobras blank Yellowstone 3-0
Tyler Tosch, Micah Williamson, and Patrick Crooks scored in a 2:17 span late in the second period, and Caleb Cross made the goals stand with a 39-save performance as the Cobras earned their first shutout of the season, having registered a 3-0 win over the Quake.
There was no first-period scoring, thanks partly to two penalty kills by the Cobras in the middle part of the period, and a Yellowstone kill in the final part of the frame.
The Quakes had a sloppy line change that cost Yellowstone a bench minor for too many men on the ice with 3:19 to play in the second period.
Williamson made an excellent backhanded stop to keep the puck in the zone. He flipped a pass between the skates of a Quake to Anthony Johnson, who sent a no-look pass into the slot where Tosch skated down, took the puck to his backhand, and poked the puck above the glove of Quake goaltender Edvin Falkenstrom for the power-play goal. Tosch’s second goal of the season gave Butte a 1-0 lead with 2:53 to go in the second.
Teagan Scheurer was whistled for checking Crooks from behind in the slot with 2:02 to play in the period.
The Cobras turned the opportunity into prosperity. Caelin Chinery cycled the puck from above the left point to Tosch, who tapped a pass to Quinn Nichols. The centering pass was deposited by Williamson past a sprawling Falkenstrom for another Butte power-play goal. Tosh and Nichols drew the assists to put the Cobras up by two goals with 45 seconds left in the period.
The Cobras swarmed around the goal in the final 30 seconds of the period. Cade Wessman and Nick Bradshaw’s work in the defensive zone resulted in a two-on-two breakout, with Crooks on the left wing and Wessman coming down the center in the slot. Crooks flipped a shot on net that ricocheted off of the paddle of Falkenstrom’s stick and into the net. Crooks’ sixth goal of the season put Butte up 3-0 with two seconds to go in the period.
Ultimately, a slip-up by the Quake almost ended up in their own goal. Will Soldano was skating behind his net, with Falkenstrom sliding to the right in his goal crease. Soldano lost control of the puck net to the net, and Falkenstrom alertly dove on the puck at the last moment to keep the score 3-0 with 15:23 to go.
Both teams had significant opportunities in the final 20 minutes, which included a Yellowstone power-play. However, Cross and Falkenstrom protected the goals tightly to keep the game a 3-0 finish.
The Cobras were 2-of-4 on the power play, improving to 21.2% (14-of-66) for the season. Butte killed all three short-handed situations, improving to 74.5% (38-of-51) for the season.
Cross improved his record between the pipes to 5-4 with a 3.17 goals allowed average, a .928 save percentage and one shutout.
The Cobras have just two shutout wins going back to 2018-2019 existence, with Cross authoring both. The previous shutout was an 8-0 win in Sheridan back on Feb. 25, during the 2021-2022 campaign. Cross made 28 saves in that game.
Falkenstrom saved 49-of-52 shots and played well in the loss. He is 3-6 with an OT loss this season, with a 2.64 GAA and a .934 save percentage.
Tosch nets OT winner, Butte sweeps Yellowstone
The Butte Cobras continued their weekend North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Frontier Division series with the Yellowstone Quake at the Butte Community Ice Center.
Tyler Tosch’s overtime goal with 1:03 to play in overtime completed the weekend sweep with a 4-3 win.
Cade Wessman began the scoring for Butte with 65:37 remaining in the first period. As Kazden Stineff’s penalty expired, Wessman picked up the puck just inside the offense zone, stickhandled his way around a defenseman into the slot and beat Yellowstone goaltender John Hughes to the stick-side to give the Cobras a 1-0 lead.
The Butte fans in attendance were treated to rare occasion in junior hockey to fisticuffs with 9:22 remaining in the period. The Cobras’ Tamer Billman and Quake’s Blake Mitchell got tangled up at the blue line and got collided one more time before both players dropped the mitts and fought. Both players received fighting majors and game misconducts.
Nick Cofer took advantage of an open-look at the net in the slot and fired a wrist-shot past Butte goaltender Caleb Cross to tie the score at 1-1 with 50 seconds left in the first period.
The goal ended a Butte shutout streak of 99:42.
The second period was a period for the goaltenders, as Hughes and Cross kept the score locked 1-1 through 40 minutes.
The Quake scored on a rebound that came loose in the goal crease. Cofer poked home his second goal of the night to put Yellowstone up 2-1 with 18:26 left in regulation.
Patrick Crooks got the equalizer for Butte a few moments later. Caelin Chinery saucered a pass to Carter Large, who banked it off Hughes’ goal pads, and Crooks parked the puck in the net to tie the score at 2-2 with 12:39 left in the third period.
Cofer completed his hat trick on the power-play after Crooks was whistled for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. After shots on goal by Sebe Perez and Christopher Dick, Cofer poked the puck over Cross’ left leg to give Yellowstone a 3-2 lead with 7:27 to play in the period.
Butte continued to pepper Hughes with shots on goal by Wessman and Nick Bradshaw which led to another Cobra goal. Carson Streich and Rye Vincent took shots at the net that were initially saved by Hughes. Bradshaw circled back around the net and poked the puck into the net to re-tie the game, this time at 3-2, with 5:14 to go in regulation.
Bradshaw split two defenders and broke away for a shot on Hughes with 15 seconds to go. A puck hit the post, and a few seconds later, the horn ended regulation.
Overtime began with a three-on-three situation. Bradshaw took two point-blank shots and Wessman another that were saved by Hughes.
Cross made two dazzling saves that created a 2-on-1 opportunity through the neutral zone and into the offensive end for Tosch on the right side and Crooks on the left. Tosch loaded up a wrist shot from the middle of the right faceoff circle and beat Hughes stick-side for the game-winner with 1:04 to play in overtime.
The shot by Tosch gave the Cobras the advantage in shots on goal for the night, 47-46.
Crooks had a goal and an assist to lead the Cobras. Cross stopped 43-of-46 shots, and ended the weekend with a total of 82 saves on 85 shots in getting both wins in net for Butte.
Cofer had three goals, while Perez and Will Soldano each had two assists. Hughes played well in net for Yellowstone, having stopped 43-of-47 shots.
Yellowstone went 1-of-7 on the power-play, while Butte went 0-of-3 with the man advantage.
Work for the weekend
The Cobras were 2-of-7 on the power play, improving to 20.3% (14-of-69) for the season. Butte killed 9-of-10 shorthanded situations, improving to 75.9% (44-of-58) for the season.
After the series, Yellowstone is 10-of-82 (12.2%) on the power-play and 48-for-61 in penalty killing (78.7%).
After the weekend action
Gillette (29 points) has taken a four-point lead over Helena (25 points). With Butte’s four points this weekend (17 total), they have a one-point lead over Great Falls (16) and a two-point lead over Sheridan (15). Badlands and Yellowstone (12 points) are tied for sixth and Bozeman (7) is in eighth place.
Next up for Butte
The Cobras will travel out the Cody, Wyoming to take on Yellowstone next Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, at the Riley Arena.
