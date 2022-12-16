BUTTE – The Butte Cobras head to the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) Showcase with the opportunity to shine in front of scouts from junior tier and collegiate hockey programs.
This year’s event with be held from Sunday to Tuesday at the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine, Minn.
Butte (13-11-1-0, 27 points, fourth in the Frontier Division) are 6-4 in their last ten games leading into the tournament. The Cobras have scored 82 goals and allowed 86.
Special teams have been executing at a much better rate of late. In 25 games, the Cobras are scoring at a rate of 18.8% on the power-play (18-of-96) and killing penalties at an 86.9% rate (59-of-77). Butte has just 329 penalty minutes (PIM), second fewest in the Frontier Division. Only Yellowstone at 322 PIM draw fewer penalties.
The Cobras have plenty of scoring punch, led by forwards Nick Bradshaw (16 goals, 20 assists, 36 points, 1.44 points per game), Cade Wessman (8-22-30, 1.20 ppg), Caelin Chinery (11-17-28), Patrick Crooks (11-14-25), Luke Schleusner (12-11-23), and Tamer Billman (6-14-20).
Tyler Tosch (12-11-23), Quinn Nichols (1-7-8), Carter Large (1-6-7), Carson Streich (1-6-7), Anthony Johnson (0-7-7) and Weston Villers (0-6-6) have been key contributors on the Butte defense.
The Cobras average 3.34 goals per game in the net, led by Caleb Cross (9-6, 3.09 GAA, 894 minutes, 675 saves, .932 save percentage).
Braylon Rogers, Nikolai Wallery and Joshua Horacek have all seen time in net this season.
“Our team has improved significantly throughout the season,” Butte head coach Kirk Golden said. “They are playing well going into the showcase.)
The Cobras faceoff against three non-division opponents during the three-day tournament.
The Louisiana Drillers (18-10, 36 points, second in the South Division) will be Butte’s first opponent at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday. The Drillers are 4-6 in their last ten games.
In 28 games, the Drillers have scored 109 times and have allowed 80. They execute at 14.4% on the power-play (16-of-111) and 88.6% on the penalty kill (117-of-132).
Louisiana has a trio of lethal scorers in Jack Lambert (14-23-37), Thomas Mougin (7-20-27) and Brody Neish (10-16-26).
The Drillers’ defensemen score at a good pace. Lukas Dany (6-13-19), Hampus Ohlsson-Ornelius (5-19-19), Frank Steinway (6-10-16), and Joel Liljegren (0-13-13) can load up shots from the blue line through traffic and create havoc at both ends.
Louisiana is stout in goal, as the netminders have a 2.70 goals allowed average and a .902 save percentage.
The Drillers’ John Moriarity is the main goaltender, with an impress 2.36 GAA and .910 save percentage.
On Monday at 12:15 p.m., Butte will face the Milwaukee Power (13-10-2-1, 29 points, fourth in the Central Division). The Power are 6-3-1 in their last ten games.
Through 26 games, the Power have scored 82 times and allowed 76.
Milwaukee has a solid special teams unit. The Power operates at 34.6% on the power-play (34-of-52) and 80.4% on the penalty kill (45-of-56).
Twenty-goal scorer Patrick Toomey (20-15-35) leads the Power in scoring. Blake Keller (7-18-25) joined the team from the Minnesota Loons a couple of weeks ago and has contributed right away with five points in four games. Max Erstad (7-12-19) and Bryce Garber (11-4-15) are frequent offensive contributors for Milwaukee.
The Power may not have a high-scoring defense, but they can score when needed. Tommy Kundinger (3-6-9), Zach Wolverton (1-5-6), and Colin March (0-5-5) are three of Milwaukee’s main defensemen.
Adam Prokop (9-3-2-1, 2.64 GAA, .924 save percentage) is the main goaltender for a group with a 2.75 GAA and .918 save percentage.
Butte will conclude their stay in Blaine on Tuesday, following their game against the Willmar Warhawks (10-14, 20 points, fourth in the West Division). The WarHawks are 5-5 in their last ten games.
Through 24 games, Willmar has scored 68 goals and allowed 102. The WarHawks are the most penalized team in the West Division (882) and are second in the NA3HL behind the Northeast Generals (986).
The WarHawks have had plenty of special teams opportunities this season. Willmar operates at a 16.1% rate on the power-play (99-of-118) and 77.3% on the penalty kill (102-of-132).
Michael Sweetland (9-20-29) is the WarHawks leading scorer and penalty minutes leader (136). Connor Garcia (7-11-18), Braydon Buckingham (10-5-15), Luke McCarthy (6-8-14), and Gunnar Sibley (5-7-12) round out Willmar’s top five in scoring.
While the WarHawks’ defensive unit has accounted for only two goals and 26 assists this season, it is unit that has had quite a bit of turnover in the first half of the year.
Willmar have had five different goalkeepers this season, with a collective goals allowed average of 4.21 and an .888 save percentage.
“We’re up against three good teams that we normally don’t see during the regular season,” Golden said. “We’re ready for the challenge.”
